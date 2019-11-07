The best George Foreman grill

George Foreman was one of the most dominant heavyweight champions of all time. It's fitting then, that George Foreman grills have been one of the most dominant kitchen appliances of all time.

A George Foreman grill is a small electric grill that does a great job of grilling steak, chicken, and other items while draining away the harmful grease that can come along with such foods. Today's George Foreman grills include many different models with a variety of features

To learn more about George Foreman grills, continue reading our buying guide for advice and guidance on choosing the right grill for you. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like our top pick, the George Foreman Five-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill System. Its deep-dish bake pan and muffin pan will give you all the tools you need to be a master George Foreman chef.

Considerations when choosing George Foreman grills

Indoor vs. outdoor

The original George Foreman grill was an exclusively indoor model. However, Foreman now makes a number of grills that are for indoor/outdoor use. The outdoor models come with a small removable stand that allows them to operate as free-standing grills on your deck or patio.

Cooking area

The grilling area of your George Foreman grill will determine how much food you're able to prepare at one time. The minimum amount of food you can cook on the smallest George Foreman grill is two servings. Beyond that, there are models available that can accommodate between four and nine servings.

Features

Variable temperature

Most of the basic George Foreman grills are designed with a simple on/off switch which offers a single temperature setting. Others, however, have a variable temperature feature, allowing you to choose the level of heat you want to use for grilling. The lowest setting for these grills is 300°F. They can usually go as high as 400°F, 425°F, or 500°F, depending on the model.

Digital controls

While single-setting George Foreman grills don't have any control knobs, some of those with variable temperatures have a digital control screen. Midrange models have basic knobs, but those with digital control screens allow you to change your temperature settings with just the push of a button.

Floating hinge

Some George Foreman grills include a floating hinge feature. It's a hinge that allows the grill to open wider than normal so that it can fit larger pieces of meat and other foods. Without a floating hinge, a George Foreman grill may not have full contact with the food all at once.

Other features

Adjustable cooking angle

Some George Foreman grills have an adjustable cooking angle, which allows you to control how much fat runs off the grill. If you want to reduce the amount of fat you're consuming, then using an increased cooking angle will allow more grease to be removed from the cooking surface.

Removable plates

Removable plates, offered in some models, are much easier to clean than those that are permanently affixed to the grill.

Extra plates

Extra plates are useful when you might not have time to wash your plates immediately and still want to use your grill. Those who use their George Foreman grill multiple nights a week would likely benefit from this feature.

Price

Most George Foreman grills cost between $15 and $140. Entry-level $15 grills are single-temperature models that have permanent plates. For $100, you can find grills with variable temperature knob controls. George Foreman grills for up to $140 usually have a floating hinge, removable plates, and digital temperature control.

FAQ

Q. Am I able to use an extension cord with my George Foreman grill?

A. Yes -- just make sure that the cord's electrical value at least matches that of the grill itself.

Q. Will my George Foreman grill come with a warranty?

A. All George Foreman grills include a warranty. Most are three-year limited warranties, which protect you from damage due to material or workmanship defects.

George Foreman grills we recommend

Best of the best: George Foreman Five-Serving Multi-Plate Evolve Grill System

Our take: The best all-around option for indoor grilling.

What we like: Includes lots of extras, like its adjustable cooking angle and muffin pan. Digital temperature adjustments give you an added level of control.

What we dislike: Ceramic plates are not very durable.

Best bang for your buck: George Foreman Two-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press

Our take: There's a reason this model has been available from the beginning. It's a classic that is always useful.

What we like: Small footprint and panini press make this a great deal.

What we dislike: Teflon coating comes off too easily.

Choice 3: George Foreman Nine-Serving Classic Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press

Our take: A high-performing, high-capacity grill for larger meal preparation.

What we like: A large grill and quick heating makes it easy to cook for nine on this able model.

What we dislike: Power cord is too short for many users.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.