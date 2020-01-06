The best fabric defuzzer

If tiny pieces of lint, fuzz, and pilling on your clothing drive you crazy, a fabric defuzzer is important for your sanity. This handheld tool works to remove unwanted fuzz and pilling from clothing, curtains, blankets, furniture, and other items.

The defuzzer uses a spinning blade to remove the fuzz or lint, leaving the clothing protected from snags or holes. Fabric defuzzers use different power sources and vary in their shaving size, lint collection, and overall design.

To learn more about the types of fabric defuzzers available, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite fabric defuzzer for any kind of job is the House of Wonderful's Wonder Lint Electric Shaver. It has a comfortable-to-use design and a strong level of performance.

Considerations when choosing fabric defuzzers

Quite a few models of fabric defuzzers are available, so it can be difficult to figure out which unit will fit your needs. The best place to start is with the power source and shaving size.

Power source

A defuzzer can run from batteries or from a power cord.

Battery-powered units allow you to use them anywhere, making them ideal for travel. Corded models mean you never have to worry about them running out of juice.

Some defuzzers use rechargeable batteries so you can operate them while plugged into an outlet or with the battery only. Others run from disposable batteries -- usually two AA-size batteries.

Shaving size

The average handheld fabric defuzzer will have a shaving surface of about two inches in diameter. This size works nicely for clothing and small items.

If you need to remove lint and pilling from blankets or furniture regularly, you may want a larger-size unit to speed up the process.

Understand that units with a larger shaving size are larger in overall size, too. These units may not fit well in a travel bag, meaning they're better for use at home.

Features

Lint collector

Fabric defuzzers will have a tray or bin that collects the lint and pilling that the blades cut. The volume of the bin varies quite a bit from model to model.

A larger lint collector means you don't have to stop working to empty it as often. But the large collector bin typically only appears in a large-size unit that may not work all that well for travel.

Handle

For quick jobs, the comfort of the handle is not all that important. But if you'll be spending a few minutes delinting your items, you will want a comfortable handle to avoid hand fatigue and cramps.

Some handles have a soft, rubbery texture that gives you a sure grip with less hand pressure. Hard plastic handles can be tough to grip, forcing you to use more pressure, resulting in hand fatigue. Thicker handles may not be comfortable to hold for people with small hands.

Weight

To enhance portability, you may want a lightweight defuzzer. Some units weigh as little as 3 to 5 ounces. Larger units will give you more power, but they're far less portable, weighing as much as 16 to 20 ounces.

Price

The least expensive fabric defuzzers cost from $5 to $15. Cheaper models do not offer a high level of power or large lint collector bins, so it will take longer to remove lint and pilling. Larger, more powerful units cost from $15 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Will the defuzzer eventually damage my clothing?

A. The defuzzer is safer to use than scissors to remove fuzz and pilling. The design of the defuzzer naturally resists putting holes in clothing. However, a cheaply made unit may snag clothing on occasion.

Q. Can I use the fabric defuzzer while I'm wearing the clothing?

A. The unit will work best if you have the clothing laid onto a flat and hard surface. It may struggle to remove pilling fully if you're wearing the clothing as you use the unit.

Fabric defuzzers we recommend

Best of the best: House of Wonderful's Wonder Lint Electric Shaver

Our take: This shaver is made for big jobs, featuring a large-size lint collector and a 2.5-inch diameter shaving surface.

What we like: Rechargeable battery is a handy feature. Safe to use on nearly any kind of fabric.

What we dislike: Expensive compared to others. A little bulky for use during travel.

Best bang for your buck: Remington's Fuzz-Away Fabric Shaver

Our take: An affordable defuzzer that works efficiently for fast jobs.

What we like: The lightweight design is perfect for travel. Removes lint efficiently without damaging the fabric underneath.

What we dislike: Not made for frequent use on items that have quite a bit of lint.

Choice 3: Conair's Fabric Defuzzer

Our take: This small-size defuzzer is easy to toss into a suitcase for use while you're traveling.

What we like: Handle has a soft grip, so you can use it for long periods of time comfortably.

What we dislike: The lint storage bin doesn't hold all that much material, so you will have to empty it frequently.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.