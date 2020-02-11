The best eyeshadow primer

There's nothing worse than spending your morning perfecting your eye makeup only to have it rub off midday. You may already be using a primer to keep your foundation in place throughout the day while neglecting one for your eyelids. Eyeshadow primers are formulated specifically for eyelids to prevent your eye makeup from creasing, smudging, or wearing off.

Some primers are colored or shimmery, while others offer a neutral tone to blend in with your skin. Learn more about the differences in primers available in our buying guide. Our top recommendation is Benefit's Stay Don't Stray 360-Degree Stay-Put Eyeshadow Primer, which is formulated to keep your eye makeup in place all day.

Considerations when choosing eyeshadow primers

Formula

Consider your skin type when choosing an eyeshadow primer. Normal to oily skin types should select a primer that contains silicone. Silicone-based primers go on smooth and are lightweight. However, they dry fast -- you need to apply your eyeshadow soon after applying the primer to ensure that it properly grips the pigment.

Cream-based primers have a thicker but softer texture that's ideal for dry or mature skin, which silicone-based primers can dry out. Cream formulas dry slower and give you more time to apply your makeup.

Translucent vs. colored

Most primers come in neutral beige shades that dry translucent and blend well with many skin types. Translucent primers work with any eyeshadow and don't alter their color. Some lines also offer darker neutral shades for darker skin tones as well as completely sheer primers.

Colored primers come in white, yellow, or black. White primers are designed for bright eyeshadow colors to make them pop even more than they would on a neutral base. Black primers are designed for smoky-eye looks and metallic shadows and they dry gray. Yellow primers are designed to counteract redness, though many beige primers can neutralize red tones as well.

Longevity

If you're pulling long days at the office or working out in makeup, select a primer that grabs pigment and keeps it in place throughout the day's trials. Silicone-based primers tend to have longer wear. However, longevity can also depend on the quality of the product. Do some research to get the most accurate take on how well a primer holds up.

Features

Finish

Most eyeshadow primers have a matte finish, meaning they dry flat with no shine. They aren't noticeable when worn alone or under makeup. Shimmery finishes illuminate the lid and can be worn alone for a radiant look. While both finishes work with matte or shimmery eyeshadows, a shimmery primer may be too much shine for oily lids, especially if you're pairing it with a shimmery shadow.

Applicator brush

Many eyeshadow primers come with a built-in dip wand with a sponge tip that can be used like a brush to apply the product to your eyelids. Other primers come in a squeeze tube and can be applied to the lids with your finger (we recommend using your ring finger) or a makeup brush.

Added ingredients

Some premium brands include skin-friendly ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E to add antioxidant protection and nourish the skin. Look for formulas free of parabens, which are artificial preservatives linked to breast cancer and reproductive issues.

Price

Expect to pay between $5 and $40 for an eyeshadow primer. If you want to purchase a quality product, we recommend spending at least $15 on a primer.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between an eyeshadow base and a primer?

A. While a base can intensify or add neutral color to a lid like some primers are designed to do, it cannot prevent makeup from creasing or smudging like a primer can. It also doesn't extend the wear of your eye makeup.

Q. Should I apply my eyeshadow primer beneath my lid?

A. Yes, if you use shadow or eyeliner along the bottom lash line. It may help minimize "raccoon eyes." You can also apply primer extending above the lid to the brow line.

Eyeshadow primers we recommend

Best of the best: Benefit's Stay Don't Stray 360 Degree Stay Put Eyeshadow Primer

Our take: An all-around eye primer that keeps your shadows, liners, and concealer in place.

What we like: Prevents creases from both shadow and concealer. Contains vitamins C and E. Neutral shade can be worn alone for a no-makeup look.

What we dislike: Tone is too light for darker complexions.

Best bang for your buck: Bare Minerals' Prime Time Eyelid Primer

Our take: A perfect primer for sensitive skin formulated without fragrance or oil.

What we like: Neutral tint brightens lids without interfering with the color. Sheer and lightweight. Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

What we dislike: The 0.1-ounce tube doesn't offer much product.

Choice 3: Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion Anti-Aging

Our take: A cult favorite primer that works with all shadows and lasts 24 hours.

What we like: Creamy anti-aging formula plumps skin and smooths wrinkles. Creates a soft-focus effect to minimize redness and uneven texture. Keeps makeup fresh all day.

What we dislike: Anti-aging formula may be too greasy for oily skin.

