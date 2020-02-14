The best detox tea

"Detox" is a buzzword these days with juice cleanses, supplements, and protocols flooding the marketplace as the way to rid your body of toxins and other impurities. However, many detoxes are expensive, downright unpleasant to do, and may not even work. Detox teas, on the other hand, are a relatively inexpensive, safe, and gentle way to aid your body's natural detoxification process.

Detox teas are prepared and sipped just like a regular cup of tea. To learn more about what makes these teas different and how they work, read this shopping guide. We've also included our top picks at the end, including our favorite, Baetea's 14-Day Teatox Herbal Detox Tea, which only takes one cup a day to work.

Considerations when choosing detox teas

Detox teas are often formulated with natural ingredients to target specific organs in your body responsible for detoxification, like the liver or kidneys. Other detox teas contain natural laxatives, which help the bowels move out waste, or ingredients to aid in weight loss.

Loose leaf vs. tea bags

Detox teas come in loose or bagged forms just like regular tea. Loose-leaf detox teas feature whole leaves in a bag or tin. They require an infuser or strainer to prepare. Some consumers prefer loose leaf teas because they're more flavorful due to the fact that they retain more of their essential oils than bagged teas.

Detox teas that come in tea bags, however, are more convenient for many consumers. Coming in single-serving-size packets, all that is required is to place the tea bag in a cup and add boiling water. Because the leaves in tea bags are broken into smaller pieces, they release more tannins, which can result in a more bitter taste than loose-leaf teas.

Caffeinated vs. herbal tea

Two other main categories that detox teas fall into are caffeinated and caffeine-free varieties. Be aware that "herbal" doesn't always mean caffeine free, so consumers who are sensitive to caffeine should read the ingredient list carefully. That being said, there are plenty of herbal detox teas for individuals looking to avoid caffeine altogether.

Ingredients

Here's a list of common ingredients featured in detox teas known to help the body detoxify. Choose a blend with ingredients that suit your individual health needs.

Green tea: A popular ingredient in detox teas as well as weight-loss teas because it boosts the metabolism and helps burn fat. It's also chock-full of antioxidants, which combat free-radical damage.

Black tea: On its own, black tea is beneficial to the body and can reduce the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and is packed with antioxidants. Be aware that black tea contains higher caffeine levels than green tea.

Dandelion: A very popular ingredient in detox teas because some research indicates it may help the liver produce bile, which is how the organ excretes toxins. Dandelion may also protect the liver from damage. It also naturally has a diuretic effect.

Milk thistle: Another favorite ingredient to support the liver. The herb is backed by scientific evidence showing it can protect the liver from damage from alcohol and other toxins.

Burdock: A root that can protect the liver from alcohol and OTC pain relievers like acetaminophen. Burdock is also high in antioxidants. It has been shown to remove toxins from the blood.

Artichoke: Can help stimulate bile production in the liver to help the organ excrete toxins. It's also beneficial to lower cholesterol levels.

Ginger: Derived from a root and carries a whole host of health benefits, ginger is often included in detox teas to aid with digestive issues. It relieves bloating, especially after eating, reduces nausea, and helps the body absorb food.

Pu-erh tea: This fermented type of tea from China helps improve regularity of bowel movements. It may also help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Senna: A powerful herbal laxative contained in some detox teas, Senna should only be used on a temporary basis. Overuse of herbal laxatives can result in diarrhea, electrolyte imbalance, and dehydration.

Price

The average cost of detox tea is between $10 and $20 for 15 to 25 tea bags, though budget-friendly teas can cost as little as $4. Expect to pay between $12 and $30 for loose-leaf detox teas with 20 to 40 servings per container.

FAQ

Q. Is there anyone who should avoid drinking detox teas?

A. Detox teas are designed for adult use only. They should be avoided by pregnant or nursing women as well as anyone with kidney or liver problems. Always consult your healthcare provider before supplementing with herbs like those contained in detox teas.

Q. What are the side effects of drinking a detox tea?

A. If a detox tea contains high amounts of caffeine, it can cause restlessness and insomnia, especially if consumed within four hours of bedtime. Detox teas that target colon cleansing can cause diarrhea, gas, and nausea.

Detox teas we recommend

Best of the best: Baetea's 14-Day Teatox Detox Herbal Tea

Our take: A 14-day supply of cleansing herbal tea that'll help you shed water.

What we like: Contains oolong and green tea to boost metabolism and energy levels. Only need to drink one tea bag per day. Suppresses appetite while supplying your body with vitamins and antioxidants.

What we dislike: May cause some abdominal discomfort as the colon cleanses.

Best bang for your buck: Yogi's DeTox Tea

Our take: A budget-friendly, caffeine-free detox tea from a trusted brand in the health-and-wellness industry.

What we like: Contains burdock and organic dandelion to help the liver and kidneys filter toxins. Contains Ayurvedic warming spices like ginger that aid detoxification.

What we dislike: Tea is a little weak in flavor.

Choice 3: Kiss Me Organics' Raw Organic Dandelion Root Tea

Our take: A dandelion-based detox tea targeting liver and kidney detoxification.

What we like: Organic ingredients. Caffeine-free. Contains hibiscus and cinnamon for flavor and to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure. Rich in vitamins and minerals.

What we dislike: Some tea bags may leak leaves due to poor sealing.

