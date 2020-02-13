The best costume wig

Whether you need to add the proper finishing touch to your cosplay for a comic-con or are planning your next Halloween costume, it's important to choose the right costume wig. Luckily, you can find a huge range of styles and colors on the market, which should cover every character and look you can imagine. Many can be additionally styled at home to meet your exact needs.

This guide will teach you everything you need to know about costume wigs. It also includes product recommendations at the end. Our favorite is the Bobbi Boss Yara Lace Front Wig, which looks realistic and is easy to style.

Considerations when choosing costume wigs

Length

You can find costume wigs in a wide range of lengths, from pixie cuts to flowing waist-length tresses. Lengths are usually listed in inches, and you can get a good idea of where the wig might fall on you by using a soft measuring tape. If you're dressing up as an existing character, it's important to get the hair length right. If in doubt, choose a too-long wig rather than a too-short wig -- you can always trim it.

Material

While you can use a human hair wig for a costume, the vast majority of costume wigs are made from synthetic hair, due to its much lower price point. Synthetic hair is typically made from plastic fibers, such as acrylic, polyvinyl, and polyester. Kanekalon is one of the highest-quality synthetic fibers. Avoid very cheap synthetic hair, as it will look noticeably fake.

Style

Again, the style you require will depend on who or what you're dressing up as. For some costumes, the style might not matter too much, but for cosplay, attention to detail is everything. You can cut and style wigs yourself, but beginners may have trouble achieving the right look themselves. If you're not comfortable with your styling prowess, try to find a wig that's as close to your character's look as you can.

Features

Heat resistance

If you choose a heat-resistant wig, you can style it with a flat iron, hair dryer, curling tongs, and other heat-styling tools without damaging it.

Color

Whether you want basic blonde, brilliant blue, or rainbow hair, there's sure to be a wig to fit your needs. You can find colors that fit all kinds of hair trends, such as pastels and ombre.

Shine

Costume wigs, especially cheap ones, can be overly shiny, which makes them look fake. Luckily, you can temper the shine somewhat with talcum powder or dry shampoo. Just be careful not to overdo it on dark colors.

Price

You can find some cheap costume wigs for as little as $10 to $20, whereas high-end options can cost well over $100.

FAQ

Q. What is a lace front wig?

A. A lace front wig features a lace band at the front that allows you to hand-tie your hair into it. This allows you to change the parting style or wear your wig in an up-do without making it obvious that you're wearing a wig. You can also find full lace wigs where the whole wig consists of hair hand-tied onto lace. They look even more realistic than lace front wigs, but they generally cost more than most people want to spend on a costume.

Q. How should I store my costume wig?

A. The best way to store a wig to avoid tangling and damaging it is on a mannequin head or wig head. However, this isn't always practical, especially for long-term storage. Alternatively, you can store your wig in its original box, if it came with one. If not, find another box or even a large, zippered plastic bag that's big enough to accommodate the wig without folding it.

Costume wigs we recommend

Best of the best: Bobbi Boss' Yara Lace Front Wig

Our take: A quality wig with a two-tone effect that transitions from black to blue, though other shades are available.

What we like: Lace front design improves realism. Can be heat styled. Built-in combs and adjustable strap to get a good fit.

What we dislike: Some light shedding.

Best bang for your buck: MapofBeauty's Wavy Multicolor Lolita Cosplay Wig

Our take: A long, eye-catching wig that's surprisingly affordable. Great for cosplay and parties.

What we like: Available in a range of other hues, including pastel shades and bold colors. Temperature-resistant for heat styling.

What we dislike: Not especially thick.

Choice 3: K'ryssma's Ombre Gray Lace Front Wig

Our take: Long gray locks with a two-tone ombre effect -- you can't get much more on trend.

What we like: Great for cosplay, as it works for a range of characters. Long and thick. Lace front makes it easier to style and wear up. Can be heat styled.

What we dislike: Tangles fairly easily.

