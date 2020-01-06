The best cold therapy pack

Following an acute injury -- whether sports-related or the result of general clumsiness -- cold therapy is usually the best course of action. The cold reduces swelling and helps dull the pain, speeding up the road to recovery and limiting damage when the injury is serious.

While you may think that anything cold will do, you should skip the frozen packaged steak and stock your freezer with a cold therapy pack or two. With a gel pack handy, you'll be prepared the next time an accident occurs in your home (though you should consult a medical professional if pain persists).

Our buying guide will walk you through your options and recommend some specific products, including our favorite, the TheraPAQ Reusable Gel Pack, which can be used hot or cold and comes with a handy belt to keep it in place.

Considerations when choosing cold therapy packs

The difference between cold and heat therapy

Both heat and cold are useful for treating a variety of injuries, but they can't always be used interchangeably. Cold therapy reduces blood flow in the affected area and helps reduce swelling. The chilly surface of a cold therapy pack also helps lower pain levels. Cold therapy is best used within 48 hours of an acute injury.

Heat therapy, on the other hand, helps increase blood flow to an area to relax muscles and improve circulation. It also has anesthetic qualities and promotes healing of injured areas once swelling has subsided. In addition, heat therapy is a helpful treatment tool for chronic pain conditions.

Remember to elevate affected body parts when using heat or cold therapy packs to reduce further swelling.

Types of cold therapy packs

Cold therapy packs are available in disposable and non-disposable versions. Reusable packs are usually filled with some kind of gel or clay. Disposable packs typically contain water or cooling substances -- they're primarily intended for use in emergency situations and don't require pre-freezing. Some cold therapy packs can be both heated or frozen and used for either cold or heat therapy.

Pack size

Where is your injury? A pack needs to cover the entire affected area to do its job. Smaller packs are perfect for treating acute injuries to joints or tendons, while large packs are ideal for injured areas like the back, thighs, hips, and arms. Bigger packs can also be wrapped around the body or draped across the neck or shoulders.

Pack construction

A reusable pack that can be used over and over again should have a leak-proof design. The casing should be thick and reinforced.

Features

Flexible design

A rigid cold pack is uncomfortable and challenging to drape across injured areas. You'll want a pack that's flexible, so it can mold to the shape of your body.

Strap mechanism

Delivering cold therapy to certain parts of the body can be challenging. It's awkward to hold a cold pack on top of your knee, for instance. Opt for a cold pack with straps for a secure hold and to keep your hands free.

Soft cover

It's easy enough to cover a plastic-cased cold pack with a dish towel, but for added convenience and comfort, choose a pack with a soft cover. It's best to avoid placing a cold therapy pack directly to your skin unless it features a soft cover.

Price

You'll pay between $5 and $40 for a cold therapy pack. Cost typically increases along with pack size. Disposable cold therapy packs are the most affordable of the bunch.

FAQ

Q. How long do most cold therapy packs stay cold?

A. It depends on the brand, but you shouldn't treat your injury with cold therapy for more than 30 minutes at a time to avoid irritating your skin. The recommendation is to treat acute injuries every two to four hours but never for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Q. Can I heat up my cold therapy pack?

A. Yes, you sometimes can. Some cold therapy packs also double as heat therapy packs, but check the product description to be sure. It's not safe to heat up all cold therapy packs. Do not attempt to heat up disposable cold therapy packs.

Cold therapy packs we recommend

Best of the best: TheraPAQ's Reusable Gel Pack

Our take: A dual-purpose pack for cold and heat therapy that's easy to secure to nearly any part of the body.

What we like: Covers a large surface area. Convenient straps. Flexible even when frozen. Stays cold for at least 30 minutes.

What we dislike: Straps are long and not adjustable.

Best bang for your buck: Roscoe's Hot and Cold Therapy Gel Pack

Our take: A low-cost hot and cold therapy pack with a quality, leak-proof design.

What we like: Flexible construction. Soft exterior. Reinforced stitching. Doesn't take long to freeze. Microwaveable. Comes in multiple sizes.

What we dislike: Doesn't stay hot for very long.

Choice 3: NatraCure's FlexiKold Gel Pack

Our take: Offers significant coverage in a flexible, comfortable package.

What we like: Contouring gel filling. Excellent for treatment of back, hip, and neck pain as well as injuries. Reinforced stitches. Sturdy nylon cover.

What we dislike: Doesn't have straps, so it's tough to use on certain parts of the body.

