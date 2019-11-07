The best car seat cushion

These days, many of us spend a good portion of each week just sitting in our cars on our daily commute. A good car seat cushion can keep you comfortable even on the most arduous of daily commutes.

Car seat cushions vary in their materials, ergonomics, and additional features -- all of which play a major role in your comfort as you sit still for an hour or more. Choosing the right car seat cushion means considering your vehicle and your personal preferences, as well as any health concerns you may have.

Our buying guide will help you choose the right model for your needs. We even included reviews of a few favorites at the end, like our top pick, the Xtreme Comforts Coccyx Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion, which can relieve back pain.

Considerations when choosing car seat cushions

Upholstery

Car seat covers are available in a number of different materials, such as vinyl, cotton, and even leather.

The type of upholstery you choose for your car seat cushion will depend on a few different factors. The most obvious is how the cushions will look next to your current car interior. The second relates to the functional features of the upholstery. For example, if you think your seat cushion will get dirty because it's going to be used in a work truck, you should consider options with washable covers. Similarly, if you think your car seat cushion might get wet on occasion, then choose one with a waterproof cover.

Safety

Think about the dimensions of your car interior when choosing a car seat cushion. If you choose one that has too big of an incline, it could force your head too far forward. This could be dangerous in the case of an accident, as it could put your head too close to the airbag.

Coverage and ergonomics

Decide whether you want a car seat cushion that covers just the bottom of the seat or if you want one that covers the back as well. Full-body cushions are usually designed as a single piece, though some come in two separate pieces for a more versatile setup.

Some car seat cushions are designed with cutouts or indentations to better fit the human body. For example, many cushions are designed with a gap near the rear, which is meant to alleviate pressure on the coccyx.

Installation

While some car seat cushions simply sit on your car seat with no attachment, others have more secure installation procedures. Having some sort of strap to secure your car seat cushion can be helpful if you drive on uneven or bumpy surfaces regularly.

Driver vs. passenger

Consider who in the vehicle will be using the car seat cushion. Some cushions are not recommended for use by drivers because they actually offer too much comfort. This could cause you to be too relaxed while driving and give you diminished awareness of your surroundings. This style, however, might be perfect for a passenger who wants to doze off during a drive.

Features

Temperature control

Temperature control is one of the most popular features available on car seat cushions. While some offer heating to keep you warm on frigid days, others offer materials that keep you cool in the heat.

Massage

A few of the more expensive car seat cushions have a massage feature. These may offer both kneading and vibration functions that can help to keep your muscles loose on a long drive.

Price

Most car seat cushions cost between $15 and $175. For around $15, car seat cushions are usually basic foam models. For $75, you can get a cushion that has washable covers and temperature control features. A $175 car seat cushion is often made of a premium material, like genuine leather. Products in this range may also have a massage function.

FAQ

Q. Will my seat cushion keep its shape over time?

A. That depends on the cushion you choose. High-quality memory foam will retain its shape for years, while a standard foam cushion might not last as long.

Q. Can I find cushions that will fit an unusual seat size?

A. Yes. Check the manufacturer's specifications of each car seat cushion for details on its shape and size. You can find cushions for almost any size seat.

Car seat cushions we recommend

Best of the best: Xtreme Comforts' Coccyx Orthopedic Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Our take: A firm, contoured cushion to keep you comfortable for hours on end.

What we like: Durable, firm memory foam. Helps with posture.

What we dislike: Taller users might not like how high this cushion is.

Best bang for your buck: Everlasting Comfort's 100% Pure Memory Foam Wedge Seat Cushion

Our take: A high-quality seat cushion at a surprisingly low price.

What we like: Medical-grade heat-sensitive foam, form-fitting design, and nice medium height.

What we dislike: Too soft for those who may want medium to firm support.

Choice 3: ComfiLife's Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

Our take: Firm, high-sitting option for those who have severe back pain.

What we like: Contoured design is good for lower back support, and high density memory foam conforms to the body well.

What we dislike: Some users find this cushion it too firm.

