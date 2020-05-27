The best car jack

Even though most vehicles come with a free car jack, they're often awkwardly designed and unstable. They're manufactured to be compact, fitting inside the rim of a spare tire for emergency situations only. If you've ever used one, you know how easy it is to wind up with skinned knuckles. A quality car jack is simple to use, secure, and reliable.

To learn more about how to choose the best one, keep reading our buying guide. Our top choice is Powerbuilt's 4,000-Pound U-Jack for its lifting power and ease of use.

Considerations when choosing car jacks

Types of car jacks

Scissor jacks: Most scissor jacks are raised using mechanical means that require the user to exert manual effort. Some higher-end models, however, may be powered via an electric drill for more rapid operation. The purpose of a scissor jack is to allow the user to change a tire or perform other quick, light-duty tasks that do not involve going under the vehicle.

Floor jacks: These models are large jacks that can be wheeled about a garage. They operate using hydraulics and generally work much more quickly than scissor jacks.

Bottle jacks: Like floor jacks, bottle jacks use hydraulics for lifting. They're shaped like a large bottle, are capable of supporting a great deal of weight, and are extremely versatile. The biggest benefit is while they're comparable to floor jacks in power, these models tend to be much more affordable.

Features

Weight limit

If a car jack isn't rated to lift the weight of your vehicle, it can fail (to be safe, a single jack must be able to lift at least 3/4 of the car's gross weight). If you have multiple vehicles, purchase a car jack that can raise the heaviest vehicle so it works safely on all your cars.

Height

With this criteria, we're not talking about the lifting height. Certain vehicles may sit very low to the ground, offering only minimal clearance. Make sure the car jack you purchase actually fits beneath your vehicle.

Price

If you just need to change a tire, you can get an inexpensive scissor jack or bottle jack for $25 to $30. For $100, however, you can get a car jack with a higher weight limit and features added for comfort and ease of operation, such as a rubber hand grip. If you need a commercial-quality car jack -- something that has superior weight limits and ergonomics -- you're looking at $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. What safety precautions do I need to take when raising my car?

A. Make sure the vehicle is in park, on a level surface, and has the emergency brake on. Any wheels that remain on the ground need a wheel chock placed in front of and behind them.

Q. Is it safe to leave my car up on a car jack while I work?

A. No. Car jacks are not designed to support the weight of a vehicle while you work, they are only designed for raising the vehicle so it can be placed on a jack stand.

Q. What safety precautions do I need to take before lowering my car?

A. Make sure all tools (including all jack stands) and other obstacles are removed from beneath the car. If a tire is off, replace it and tighten it by hand. Once the vehicle has been lowered, you may fully secure the wheel. Don't forget to release the emergency brake before driving.

Car jacks we recommend

Best of the best: Powerbuilt's 4,000-Pound Capacity U-Jack

Our take: A higher-end, well-built car jack with a two-ton lifting capacity.

What we like: This model has a lift range of 4 1/2 to 18 inches. There's a convenient slot in the saddle that allows you to easily lower your car onto a jack stand. The gear design facilitates even the heaviest of lifting.

What we dislike: Operating this model may require a little bit of practice before getting it to lower gently.

Best bang for your buck: Torin's Big Red Steel Scissor Jack, 3,000-Pound Capacity

Our take: A highly affordable and impressively powerful scissor jack that features a compact design.

What we like: This model has an extra-wide base to help with stability. The lifting range is 4 1/8 to 15 1/8 inches and it meets ANSI/ASME PASE safety standards. The one-piece handle is designed for quick and responsive action.

What we dislike: It's important to remember that this is not a heavy-duty jack designed to lift larger vehicles.

Choice 3: Blackhawk's Service Jack, 3.5-Ton Capacity

Our take: A bulky, heavy-duty floor jack with a lifting capacity of 3.5 tons (7,000 pounds).

What we like: This impressive unit has a lifting range of 5.5 to 22 inches. It features a swivel saddle to assist with placement and the fast-lifting design helps provide effortless raising.

What we dislike: This car jack can require a little more diligence in the maintenance department than other models.

