The Rookie Air Fryer Cooking Mistake That's Easy To Make

Overcooking is the biggest rookie mistake but undercooking and uneven cooking are just as likely. Undercooking can be especially dangerous for foods that need to be cooked to a specific temperature to kill any potential bacteria, like meat and poultry. Cooking frozen chicken can increase the risk of salmonella poisoning if it isn't done correctly. Because an air fryer cooks from the outside in, food can look done on the outside but be undercooked on the inside. Only a meat thermometer can tell you if the internal temperature is safe.

Uneven cooking is also a common air fryer issue. Preheating the air fryer for as long as the manufacturer recommends is one way to help food cook evenly. You can also ensure even cooking by never overcrowding the basket of an air fryer. If the air cannot circulate around the food, you could end up with some areas that are overcooked and others that are undercooked. Cut foods in even sizes as well to be sure that they cook at the same rate. Flipping food or shaking the basket as your manual recommends can redistribute heat to ensure that all sides get a chance to cook and crisp up. Also, clean your air fryer between uses, or you could end up with poorly cooked food, excessive smoke, or even a fire.