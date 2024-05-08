The Wingstop Ordering Hack That Gets You Extra Sauce For Free

Many people prefer their wings with just a dry rub for maximum crispiness, but others like theirs extra saucy for a juicy bite every time. When you order wings from Wingstop, that usually means you have to ask for extra sauce on the side, which will typically cost you an extra $1.99, according to the website. However, as one TikToker shared, there's a way around it that can get you more sauce for free. (In case you're wondering, this hack unfortunately does not apply to Wingstop's ranch dipping sauce.)

All you have to do, according to TikTok's Annette Freckles is to order your wings as normal, but ask to make them "wet." Boneless wings are shown in the video, but other customers have been able to make the same request with bone-in wings as well. Just keep in mind that the sauce probably won't come in a separate cup and will instead be poured on top of your wings. If you don't mind the slightly messier presentation, you'll save yourself $1.99.