The Costco Pizza Cutting Tool We Wish We Had At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco puts a lot of thought into its beloved food court. Just consider the sneaky strategy behind Costco's food court layout to increase profits, as famished shoppers won't be able to resist the allure of tasty items as they depart the store. The warehouse retail chain also utilizes some nifty gadgets to prepare its food court offerings, including the wildly popular pizza. On Reddit, a shopper highlighted a device that can be best described as a pizza fence, which is used to cut slices into massive Costco pies.
In the clip shared by the Redditor, a food court staffer is seen laying a metal contraption atop the pizza. The contraption consists of wires, which create six distinct triangles (or slices). After cutting the pizza into six separate pieces, the employee repositions the pizza fence and cuts again, which creates 12 uniform slices. Along with consistency, this cutting tool also promotes safety, as the Costco worker can cut through the tomato pie quickly without concerns about injuring themselves.
You can get a pizza fence of your very own
Efficient tools help save time, especially within commercial kitchens contending with a constant influx of orders. Because Costco is actually one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S., saving time is particularly important. While your home kitchen may not be as hectic as a bustling food court, you can snag one of these tools for yourself. The device can accommodate pies measuring 18 inches in diameter or smaller.
Designs also vary according to the number of slices, ranging from six to 12 slices depending on which configuration you choose. While hand-cutting a tomato pie can result in slices of various sizes, using this type of tool as your guide ensures that each slice is the same size. You won't have the same concerns about consistency in your home kitchen, but it allows every person enjoying a homemade pizza to get a uniform slice. However, this tool will definitely cost you, as some models like this one on Amazon are priced at $140 and can be higher depending on the design.
Customer appetites dictate how the pizza fence is used
Costco offers pizza by the slice in its food court, but customers can also order whole pies if they want to take one home to be enjoyed by their loved ones. As for how many slices are typically in a Costco pizza, the 18-inch diameter pie yields 12 slices. However, food court staff will only cut it into 12 distinct pieces when a customer orders a whole version for themselves.
As explained by a Redditor, "They cut once if the pizza is going to the window for sale on the food court. Cutting twice like this video is a pizza being boxed for a customer." This strategy stands to reason, as Costco slices are well-known for their substantial size and they're quite a bargain when you consider a piece will only run you $1.99 at many locations. While cutting tools and processes are bound to vary, Costco's pizza is likely to remain a food court favorite no matter how you slice it.