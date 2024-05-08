The Costco Pizza Cutting Tool We Wish We Had At Home

Costco puts a lot of thought into its beloved food court. Just consider the sneaky strategy behind Costco's food court layout to increase profits, as famished shoppers won't be able to resist the allure of tasty items as they depart the store. The warehouse retail chain also utilizes some nifty gadgets to prepare its food court offerings, including the wildly popular pizza. On Reddit, a shopper highlighted a device that can be best described as a pizza fence, which is used to cut slices into massive Costco pies.

In the clip shared by the Redditor, a food court staffer is seen laying a metal contraption atop the pizza. The contraption consists of wires, which create six distinct triangles (or slices). After cutting the pizza into six separate pieces, the employee repositions the pizza fence and cuts again, which creates 12 uniform slices. Along with consistency, this cutting tool also promotes safety, as the Costco worker can cut through the tomato pie quickly without concerns about injuring themselves.