Here's How Lorna Doone Cookies Got Their Name

If you love shortbread (okay, so pretty much all of you), you've probably had more than a few of Nabisco's Lorna Doone cookies. If so, you might have wondered, "Who was this Lorna Doone — the Scottish grandmother who invented this recipe?" And honestly, you might want to let it go at that. Certainly, the cookie's manufacturer would approve of this speculative assumption. But, should you choose to chase the Lorna Doone name origin story down, you will find yourself lost in a labyrinth of misdirection, associative branding, and litigation.

Lorna Doone cookies were (likely) invented by an Irish immigrant and named after a popular romance novel written by an Englishman which features a heroine with a Scottish name who turns out not to be Scottish at all, but who was instead abducted as a baby and raised by bandits in southern England. When tracking down the Lorna Doone name origin story, it's probably best to reach out to the company that first introduced the product in 1912 — Nabisco, now a subsidiary of snack giant Mondelēz Global.

"No record exists as to the exact motivation behind the selection of that name," a Nabisco marketing communications representative told The Chicago Reader in 1998, "But in those days shortbread biscuits were considered a product of Scottish heritage, and the Lorna Doone character was symbolic of Scotland." (At least the company put a plaid pattern on the box, which sort of resembles a tartan.) But surely shortbread at least originated in Scotland, right?