The 2 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Wings, According To A Chef
Half the fun of eating chicken wings is the satisfying crunch you get when you bite into one. That's not just theory, either. Crunchy foods have the ability to taste better since the sound they make and the feeling in our mouths affect our perception of their deliciousness. With that said, if you want to make crunchy wings, there are a few mistakes you need to avoid when frying chicken for the best results.
Stephen Parker, the corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, shared his invaluable insights in an exclusive interview with Daily Meal. He emphasized that many people tend to go awry when it comes to cooking time and the way they prep their chicken. "The biggest pitfall would be not double cooking your wings," he said, adding, "Another pitfall could be trying to cook your wings with too much liquid or marinade on them."
Why the double fry is so critical
While many chicken wing recipes advocate for a single fry, Stephen Parker offers a different approach. He demystifies the science behind the transformation of the wing's skin — primarily composed of fat and water — during frying. The water evaporates, leaving behind a dry, crunchy skin. By double-frying, you can reduce the water content even more, resulting in a delightfully crispy meal. It's as simple as frying the chicken at a lower temperature the first time around to cook and tenderize the meat, then cranking up the heat on the second fry to achieve that crackly outer skin.
Beyond double-frying, Parker mentioned that prepping your wings can also affect how crispy they get. "It's extremely important to drain the marinade or any juices before baking or frying your wings," he said.
If you don't drain the marinade, you can wind up with wings that have too much moisture, meaning they don't brown properly or crisp up the way they should. Use paper towels to pat dry your meat to eliminate the excess. By paying attention to the marinade and implementing the double-fry technique, you should have no problem creating extra crispy chicken wings.