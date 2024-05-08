The 2 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make With Wings, According To A Chef

Half the fun of eating chicken wings is the satisfying crunch you get when you bite into one. That's not just theory, either. Crunchy foods have the ability to taste better since the sound they make and the feeling in our mouths affect our perception of their deliciousness. With that said, if you want to make crunchy wings, there are a few mistakes you need to avoid when frying chicken for the best results.

Stephen Parker, the corporate executive chef at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, shared his invaluable insights in an exclusive interview with Daily Meal. He emphasized that many people tend to go awry when it comes to cooking time and the way they prep their chicken. "The biggest pitfall would be not double cooking your wings," he said, adding, "Another pitfall could be trying to cook your wings with too much liquid or marinade on them."