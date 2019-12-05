The best battle rope

One of the hardest aspects of staying fit is fighting the monotony that can accompany daily workouts. You need variety that also intensifies your exercise over time so your progress doesn't plateau. Battle ropes are the perfect addition to reinvigorate your workout routine.

Battle ropes take a beating, so the best ones are designed to be durable and resist fraying. Our favorite, Titan Fitness Heavy Battle Rope, is a heavy-duty piece of workout gear that features coated ends for comfort. If you'd like to learn more about this impressive product or discover other qualities to look for in a top-notch battle rope, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing battle ropes

Diameter

You can get a battle rope with either a 1.5-inch diameter or 2-inch diameter. The thinner version is best for beginners as it is easier to hold and it weighs less. This type of rope is also better designed for cardio workouts. The 2-inch rope provides a much tougher workout and is best saved for an individual who is looking to build muscle.

Length

The majority of battle ropes are available in 30-foot, 40-foot, or 50-foot options. As long as you have room, it's better to go with the longer option (a 50-foot battle rope requires roughly 25 feet of workout space). If you don't have the room or you do not want to exercise outside, a shorter length may be your only option.

Features

Coated ends

If you purchase a battle rope without coated ends, it won't be long before the rope begins to fray. Additionally, the coating provides a better, more comfortable grip so you can work out with greater intensity.

Nylon sleeve

A battle rope encased in a nylon sleeve not only decreases wear and tear on the rope, it makes it better suited for outdoor workouts as it can help protect from dirt and moisture.

Anchor

Most battle ropes don't come with an anchor. This is a piece of hardware that allows you to firmly attach your battle rope to a wall. Other options include hardware that allows your battle rope to attach to something solid like a basketball hoop pole.

Price

You can purchase shorter battle ropes for under $30, but to get the most out of your rope, you want one that is at least 30 feet long. These 1.5-inch diameter ropes cost between $40 and $60. For longer, thicker ropes that come with protective sleeves, expect to pay $70 to $100 or a bit more.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use battle ropes?

A. Using battle ropes can provide an intense workout. If you're new to them, start easy because the next day you may be quite sore. Begin with 30 seconds on and 30 seconds off for as little as five minutes. Even after you get accustomed to the workout, 20 minutes twice each week is a good target.

Q. Do battle ropes only target your arms?

A. Not at all. Battle ropes engage all the muscles in your upper body, including those all-important core muscles. Additionally, you can modify your workouts to include lunges, so you get your glutes, hamstrings, and quads involved as well.

Battle ropes we recommend

Best of the best: Titan Fitness' Heavy Battle Rope

Our take: A durable, wear-resistant, heavy-duty battle rope manufactured using poly Dacron.

What we like: This tough rope is available in 1.5- or 2-inch diameters, depending on your fitness needs. It comes in lengths of 30, 40, or 50 feet. The ends are coated to prevent fraying and provide a more comfortable workout session.

What we dislike: As with a number of battle ropes, if you want mounting hardware, you need to purchase it separately.

Best bang for your buck: Bonnlo's Battle Rope with Protective Cover

Our take: A solid, highly-rated product that includes a number of impressive features at an affordable price.

What we like: The ends of the battle ropes are coated in a durable vinyl to prevent fraying and add comfort. Additionally, the rope is encased inside a nylon sleeve which helps protect the rope, extending its life.

What we dislike: Like many other battle rope options, mounting hardware is not included.

Choice 3: Iron Bull Strength's Battle Ropes with Anchor Kit

Our take: A colorful, durable battle rope that includes convenient anchoring straps.

What we like: Iron Bull Strength's battle ropes are available in a variety of lengths and two diameters, depending on your fitness needs. The ends feature a heat-shrink coating to protect the rope from fraying and the included anchoring straps are rated to hold 1,500 pounds.

What we dislike: The included anchor straps wrap around a stationary object like a basketball hoop pole, but the unit does not include a wall-mount anchor point. If needed, that must be purchased separately.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.