The best bath mat

Bath mats not only help complete the décor in your bathroom, but they can also prevent slips and falls. You can find bath mats in a wide range of textures, styles, and materials, including bamboo, microfiber, and memory foam.

To learn more about your options, keep reading this buying guide, which will help you narrow down the field to find the right one for your home. Our top pick, the Gorilla Grip Luxury Chenille Bath Mat, is both pleasing to the eye and super absorbent.

Considerations when choosing bath mats

Why do you need a bath mat?

When you get out of the shower, it's important that you have a stable surface to stand on. Wet, slippery feet and a smooth bathroom floor make for a dangerous combination. That's why a bath mat is an important accessory for any bathroom. In addition to catching the water that drips from your body, they also dry the bottoms of your feet and keep your bathroom floor clean and dry.

Your bathroom

Think about the layout and size of your bathroom when you choose a bath mat. Depending on your bathroom's square footage and floor plan, you might choose to get a long runner-style bath mat or even several small mats. Think about your post-shower routine as a guide for what kind of bath mat or bath mats to purchase.

Material

Cotton bath mats are some of the most absorbent and comfortable models available. However, while easy to wash, cotton bath mats can take a long time to dry after use.

Bamboo mats are durable and stylish. Keep in mind, though, that bamboo mats will generally not be as comfortable as many other options.

Teak is a sensible alternative to bamboo. It looks sleek, is resistant to mildew, and dries quickly. Teak bath mats are quite expensive compared to other materials, so keep this in mind when shopping.

Microfiber bath mats are reasonably priced and comfortable. Beware, though, of microfiber mats that are too cheaply made. They can fade and degrade quickly, so make sure you get a decent quality microfiber model if you choose to go that route.

Memory foam mats are ergonomic and extremely absorbent. They're also one of the easiest materials to clean. Many people find memory foam to be the most comfortable material for their feet.

Chenille is a lesser-known material that has multiple uses. It catches debris and dust and absorbs water reasonably well.

Texture

Decide whether you prefer low-pile or high-pile texture when choosing your bath mat. Low-pile rugs have shorter loops of material, giving a neat, chic look, while high-pile rugs have longer loops of material for a shaggier look and a more comfortable feel.

Style

Style is almost as important as any other factor when choosing a bath mat. Take a look at as many different styles and colors as possible when shopping to determine what you prefer. After all, if you don't like how it looks in your bathroom, you probably won't use it for very long.

Features

Nonslip

Bath mats that have a nonslip backing are a smart choice because they won't slide around on your bathroom floor. Furthermore, they don't require you to buy an additional nonslip rug pad to go beneath your bath mat.

Machine washable

Most non-wood bath mats are machine washable, so you can simply throw them into the washing machine when the time is right.

Price

Most bath mats cost between $15 and $90. Bath mats on the lower end of the price scale are small -- 20 x 30 inch models usually made from chenille, cotton, or synthetic fibers. For $30, you can get a set of multiple basic bath mats in different sizes. If you spend $90, expect to get a premium-quality mat made from bamboo or another wood material.

FAQ

Q. Isn't a wood bath mat just going to disintegrate when it gets wet?

A. Although not entirely impervious to wear and tear, bamboo and teak are both water resistant and should last for a long time without falling victim to water damage.

Q. Is there a difference between a bath rug and a bath mat?

A. No. Both terms describe the same item. What makes them special is that they are made of quick-drying materials, unlike standard floor rugs.

Bath mats we recommend

Best of the best: Gorilla Grip's Luxury Chenille Bath Mat

Our take: Quick-drying mat that looks stylish in any bathroom.

What we like: Soft to the touch, super absorbent bath mat that dries surprisingly fast. Bright colors are an attractive plus.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the mat trapped dust.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' Nonslip Memory Foam Bath Mat

Our take: Comfortable and safe due to the nonslip bottom.

What we like: Great price for the quality. Easy to wash with an extremely soft feel.

What we dislike: Some users felt the mat was too small.

Choice 3: Lifewit's Nonslip Microfiber Shaggy Chenille Bath Mat

Our take: Luxurious and extremely plush bath mat that will have your feet thanking you.

What we like: Dries quickly, easy to wash, and comfortable.

What we dislike: Limited color selection.

