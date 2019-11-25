The best adult diaper

The term "diaper" may have some embarrassing connotations for some adults, but in reality, many people find themselves in need of discreet protection due to such issues as incontinence, post-surgical recovery, and pregnancy. Having a disposable and sanitary form of underwear can restore a person's dignity and address some important health and hygiene concerns. Many adult diaper brands now look and fit like traditional underwear and can be worn discreetly under clothing.

If you or a loved one are searching for the ideal adult diaper, keep reading this helpful shopping guide. It is important to do some research and read consumer reviews before investing in something as intimate as disposable underwear, because comfort and effectiveness are both important considerations. At the top of our list is Depend's FIT-FLEX Incontinence Underwear for Women, which provides a natural fit and great absorbency from a well-respected brand.

Considerations when choosing adult diapers

Sizing and fit

Most adult diapers are sized according to a range of body measurements. These sizes can be anywhere from extra small (petite) to XXXXL or larger. Typically, department and grocery stores carry standard sizes from small to 3X in both women's and men's styles. Sizes outside of that range may need to be custom ordered. The actual waist size of an adult diaper is not always a major factor, because the diaper itself has an elastic waistband or customizable tabs.

In terms of fit, some adult diapers are designed to be extra absorbent, which means they will be bulky under clothing. For those seeking a more natural fit, there are adult diapers that are designed more like traditional underwear, but the trade-off may be performance. Some upward or downward adjustments could be necessary to find the ideal fit.

Construction materials

Adult diapers generally consist of two layers, each with its own job to perform. The outer shell of the diaper is a barrier between the wearer's skin and his or her clothing. This layer is usually made of a flexible but waterproof material, such as latex plastic or rubber.

The inner layer can be made from a number of materials, based primarily on their absorbency and comfort. Cotton is a common material, as are absorbent polymers and cellulose. Some adult diapers even contain bamboo or synthetic microfiber. These materials should be hypoallergenic, and, in many cases, odor neutralizing.

Color and design

Basic adult diapers used in hospitals or prescribed for home care are usually not designed to be fashionable. However, there are many manufacturers that produce a more aesthetically pleasing product. Diapers can be found in a wide range of colors, and many are embossed with floral patterns. There are also "nude" shades available for those who want to be more discreet.

In recent years, adult diapers with more elaborate designs and color schemes have started to appear on store shelves. These brands can be a little more expensive, but they do help users feel less self-conscious about wearing incontinence pads under their regular clothing.

Price

Adult diapers tend to be sold in bulk, so the cost per diaper can vary widely from brand to brand. A box or package of the least expensive store or generic brands may cost between $20 and $30, but could contain up to 60 diapers, depending on size and absorbency rating. Expect to pay between $30 and $60 per package for adult diapers with a more natural fit and improved absorbency and comfort.

FAQ

Q. I am self-conscious about wearing adult diapers in public. How can I minimize their appearance under my clothing?

A. Some adult diaper brands are bulkier than others, so you may want to shop for a brand with a slimmer profile. An adult diaper with a higher waist can be hidden under a loose fitting top or sweater. Structured pants such as jeans can also hide bulkier adult diapers.

Q. How much fluid can an average adult diaper hold?

A. Absorbency rates vary widely from brand to brand, but most adult diapers can hold 90 to 130 ounces of liquids, such as blood or urine, between changes. This capacity may be lower in the case of semi-solid body wastes, however.

Adult diapers we recommend

Best of the best: Depend's FIT-FLEX Incontinence Underwear for Women

Our take: The discreet fit makes these ideal for women who are experiencing postpartum incontinence issues as well as bleeding.

What we like: Material is cloth-like and resists odor. Pull-up style elastic waistband, so no need for tabs. Fits much like standard underwear.

What we dislike: Some separation between pad and outer shell reported. Leakage is possible around leg seams.

Best bang for your buck: Abena's Abri-Form Comfort Briefs

Our take: These affordably priced adult diapers offer good stand-up leakage protection and are exceptionally absorbent.

What we like: Adhesive on tabs is very strong, provides sturdy fit. Holds 32 ounces of fluid before changing. Fits a wide range of waist sizes.

What we dislike: Tabs can only be positioned one time. Fit is not ideal for those with larger thighs or hips.

Choice 3: Prevail's Extra Absorbency Incontinence Underwear

Our take: The Prevail adult diapers can be ordered in a wide range of true-to-fit sizes, making them a useful choice for those who have difficulty finding a proper fit.

What we like: Resists drooping and sagging. Pull-up design works for both men and women. Truly petite sizes available. Protects against both semi-solid and liquid wastes.

What we dislike: High-waisted design is challenging to hide under clothes. Pad is not as absorbent as others and bunches easily.

