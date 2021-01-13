The best Adesso floor lamps

Floor lamps are perfect for lighting rooms when you want a more muted lighting scheme than the bright glow of an overhead light. Adesso floor lamps are an excellent choice with a huge range of styles available and options to suit most budgets.

Keep reading to learn more about Adesso floor lamps, such as the styles available and materials offered. We've also featured some of our favorite models for you to consider, like the Adesso Trinity Arc Floor Lamp, which is stylish and durable.

Considerations when choosing Adesso floor lamps

Ambient lighting vs. task lighting

It's important to know the difference between ambient lighting and task lighting and figure out which you need. Task lighting is used to provide ample light by which to complete a particular task, such as reading or crafting, while ambient lighting is simply used to light a room and create a mood. Some Adesso floor lamps feature more than one light on them that can be moved independently, including a downward-facing bulb for task lighting and an uplighter for ambient lighting.

Floor lamp styles

Adesso floor lamps come in many styles. Some of the more popular options include club lamps, which are simple floor lamps with a central pole and drum shade. Torchière lamps have an upward facing shade to diffuse light from the bulb upwards. Arc lamps have a large curved extension to the pole, which the bulb and shade sit on the end of for a dramatic appeal. Tripod floor lamps have a contemporary three-legged design. Multiway lamps feature more than one bulb and shade which can often be adjusted independently of one another.

Features

Materials

Adesso floor lamps can be made from a range of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. Whichever material is used, expect higher quality and more sturdy offerings the more you pay for your lamp.

Shelves

You can find a small number of Adesso floor lamps designed with several shelves in the base, below the light. You can leave them bare or use them for decorative items, plants, or photos.

Price

Adesso floor lamps range in price from approximately $50 to $350, though the majority cost between $100 and $200.

FAQ

Q. Will my Adesso floor lamp work with a smart outlet?

A. If compatible with a smart outlet, you can use your phone or smart home control device (such as Google Nest or Amazon Echo) to turn your floor lamp on and off, which is a huge advantage for some. Not all Adesso floor lamps work with a smart outlet, but many do. It's generally stated in the product description if a particular lamp is smart outlet compatible.

Q. Can I change the shade on my new floor lamp?

A. It's frustrating when you find a floor lamp that you love everything about apart from the shape or color of the shade, which might leave you wondering if it's possible to change the shade. Some Adesso floor lamps have their shades completely built in, so it's impossible to change them. Others have shades you can switch out with any other shade with compatible fixtures. It can be difficult to tell if you can or can't just by looking at the lamp, however, especially when buying online. If you're dead set on switching out the shades on a particular lamp, we recommend contacting Adesso directly to check if it's possible.

Adesso floor lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Adesso Trinity Arc Floor Lamp

Our take: A striking arc lamp with three arms, each of which is adjustable.

What we like: Plenty of ways to configure the three lights. Two color options to choose from. Nicely sturdy with a heavy base.

What we dislike: A little tricky to assemble.

Best bang for your buck: Adesso Wright Floor Lamp

Our take: Surprisingly affordable considering how great this lamp looks with its contemporary lantern design.

What we like: Features built-in shelves below the light so you can add plants or trinkets for extra appeal. Smart outlet compatible. Simple pull-chain switch.

What we dislike: Materials feel a little flimsy and finish could be better overall.

Choice 3: Adesso Lexington Combo 2-Light Floor Lamp

Our take: This gorgeous art deco-style lamp has one torchière light and one flexible downlight for task lighting.

What we like: Attractive walnut and brushed stainless steel finish. Task light is great for reading. Separate switches for both lights, so you can turn them on and off independently.

What we dislike: A few buyers report receiving models that were slightly bent or dented.

