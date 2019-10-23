The best Acer laptop

If you're thinking of buying a new laptop, either for work, school, or gaming, Acer offers a variety of quality, affordable laptops for you to choose from. But narrowing down the right laptop for your specific needs can be tough. Are you a gamer who needs the most RAM and a powerful CPU? Or will a simple and well-priced Chromebook meet all of your needs? Is a portable 11-inch screen going to satisfy you, or do you require something a little bigger? You'll find the answer to these questions and more in our shopping guide below. We have also included some top picks for Acer laptops, including our favorite model, the sleek Acer Chromebook 14, which is both lightweight and durable.

Considerations when choosing Acer laptops

Windows vs. Chrome OS

The first and most important choice you'll have to make is whether you want an Acer laptop running a Windows or Chrome operating system (OS).

Windows will allow you to effectively use the multitude of applications designed for Microsoft's OS. If you need a laptop that can be used easily without an internet connection, then look for an Acer laptop that's running Windows.

Chrome OS uses the Google Chrome browser to run applications. This means you are limited to web-based apps and browser extensions, however, most popular software applications do offer a web-based option. Chrome OS is also more intuitive and more affordable as well.

Screen sizes

Eleven-inch Acer laptops are perfect for traveling because they're compact and lightweight. These smaller models aren't very powerful, but if you're looking to do some casual browsing or movie watching on the go, laptops in the 11-inch range will get the job done.

Thirteen-inch Acer laptops offer a screen size that's large enough to work with but still small enough to travel with. You will start to find laptops with stronger CPU and higher resolution screens in this size range.

Fifteen-inch Acer laptops offer the most RAM, high-resolution screens, and powerful CPUs. The large screen, while it may be heavy and tough to travel with, is ideal for watching movies or gaming. If you're looking for a laptop that is designed to last and can handle running intensive tasks, then opt for one in the 15-inch range.

Features

CPU or central processing unit is responsible for running all tasks on your laptop and determines how powerful your computer is. If you want an Acer laptop that runs quickly and can keep up with your needs, you may want to consider buying one with an Intel i5 or i7 CPU.

RAM or random access memory is responsible for how quickly your laptop will operate when multiple tasks or applications are running simultaneously. If you're not gaming, 8 GB of RAM is ideal for most laptops. However, if you do plan to use your Acer laptop for gaming, opting for additional RAM will be worth the extra cost.

Hard drive on an Acer laptop is either a solid-state drive (SSD) or a platter-based drive. The more traditional platter-based drives offer more storage but can be slower and may wear out quicker because of their moving parts. If you don't need a ton of storage, then the faster and longer-lasting SSD is the way to go.

Price

Acer laptops range in price from about $200 to $2,000. At the low end of the price spectrum, you can find various Chromebook models with just enough RAM and CPU to accommodate small, simple tasks. If you need a laptop but are on a tight budget, a low-priced Acer laptop will get you by. In the mid-range of about $400 to $1,000, you'll find a mix of Acer Chromebooks and Windows laptops that are ideal for daily work and watching movies. Acer's more expensive laptops tend to be large and quite heavy but can easily run video games and other intensive applications like Photoshop.

FAQ

Q. How does the Acer brand compare to ASUS or Dell?

A. Acer is well known for producing affordable laptops with decent specs. Not including their gaming laptops, most Acer computers compromise on speed to keep prices low. An ASUS or Dell laptop may run faster and smoother, but for a significantly higher cost.

Q. Can I replace my Acer laptop battery myself?

A. In many cases, yes. Most Acer laptop batteries can be accessed by the owner with little effort. There are numerous helpful video tutorials you can follow on Youtube, but if the process seems too complicated, it's best to seek out a professional.

Acer laptops we recommend

Best of the best: Acer Chromebook 14

Our take: A lightweight but durable Chromebook with a sleek design and 14-inch screen.

What we like: Aluminum chassis, a quality battery that lasts all day, 32GB solid-state drive (SSD), sleek and durable.

What we dislike: Chromebooks may not meet everyone's laptop needs.

Best bang for your buck: Acer Chromebook 11

Our take: An affordable option that is ideal for completing basic tasks.

What we like: Easily portable, sits at a low price point, battery life lasts up to nine hours, easy to operate.

What we dislike: Small screen of only 11.6 inches. Chromebooks may not meet everyone's laptop needs.

Choice 3: Acer Aspire E5

Our take: A high-performing laptop with a large 15.6-inch display.

What we like: 8 GB of RAM offers decent speed for most tasks, includes a 1 TB hard drive for plenty of storage, large display ideal for gaming or watching movies.

What we dislike: Sits at a higher price point than other Acer models.

