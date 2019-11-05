The best 12-person tent

Camping is a great way to bond with friends and family. That being said, there's a fine line between close quarters and too close for comfort. If you want to camp in style and with space, consider getting a 12-person tent. These large tents are big enough to give you and your camping buddies ample room, but simple enough to set up in a hurry.

If you're ready to get yourself a new 12-person tent, read our helpful buying guide. We've compiled information and expert advice to help you make your choice. We even included a few reviews of our top products at the end, like our favorite, Ozark Trail Cabin Tent. Its ample floor space and high ceiling might even make you forget you're in the woods.

Considerations when choosing 12-person tents

Size

While 12-person tents can accommodate a dozen people, the configuration for each is different. Some may fit 12 people in sleeping bags only, while others might fit them on inflatable mattresses. The actual square footage of these tents can vary greatly, so pay attention to the size of each when deciding which model works best for you.

Weatherproofing

While some 12-person tents are in fact waterproof, others are merely water-resistant. The difference between these two can be quite stark. Waterproof tents keep just about all water out through the use of special coatings and design features. Water-resistant tents are more likely to let water seep in if it pools or rains heavily. The main disadvantage of waterproof tents is that they aren't very breathable. This means they can get stuffy in hot and humid conditions.

Shape

Square tents are straightforward and offer an open space design. They give you a lot of versatility to set the space in an efficient way.

L-shaped tents are best for housing a large number of people, some of whom may want at least minimal privacy. They usually include room dividers.

Long rectangular tents are also good for giving a certain amount of privacy. Just pay attention to the door location, as you don't want to have to climb over a lot of people to get in or out of the tent.

Capacity

To fit a minimum of 12 people into a tent, you have to have at least six inches of space between each person when they're sleeping, otherwise you end up feeling cramped. Also be sure you can fit all your camping gear inside the tent when everyone is present.

Material

Most 12-person tents are constructed from either polyester or nylon. These materials are good at resisting the elements, but they're also quite lightweight. Some poles are made from fiberglass, but most large models have metal poles so they're strong enough to support the weight of the tent.

Features

Storage

Storage space is one of the most convenient extra features on some 12-person tents. Some include side hanging pockets, while others have an overhead storage net. This is also called a gear attic, though it's only able to hold relatively light objects.

Standing height

Tents that have a less sloped roof may be high enough for people to stand upright throughout the tent. This is a convenient feature if you have taller campers in your party, as a weekend of slouching can do a real number on your back and neck.

Room dividers

Room dividers are the difference between a tent and a cabin. They divide the tent into multiple rooms, offering added privacy and versatility. While room dividers may reduce the space available for people to sleep, they can make the available space more useful.

Doors and windows

Large tents with one door can be inconvenient. Multiple doors allow campers to enter and exit wherever they choose without disturbing or interrupting other members of the party. Doors and windows are usually zipper-controlled and made from a breathable mesh. Windows help to keep your tent fresh even in the warmest climates.

Rain fly

A rain fly covers the tent without actually making contact with it. It serves to protect the tent from heavy rains, since many tents are only water-resistant and not completely waterproof. One disadvantage of a rain fly is that it can cover the windows on your tent, making it less open to cooling breezes.

Price

Most 12-person tents cost between $190 and $400. At $190, 12-person tents usually have a slant-roofed design. For $250, you can get a tent with room dividers and straight sides for more standing room. A $400 12-person tent is the largest model available, with multiple room dividers, doors, and windows.

FAQ

Q. Are some 12-person tents completely waterproof?

A. Yes, some are 100% waterproof. However, these tents are not at all breathable and can become very hot, depending on the external conditions.

Q. How long should a 12-person tent last?

A. As a general rule, you should be able to sleep in a 12-person tent for at least 100 nights before it starts to show serious wear and tear. Always clear away debris underneath before setting up your tent and you can preserve it for a longer time.

12-person tents we recommend

Best of the best: Ozark Trail's Cabin Tent

Our take: A surprisingly high-caliber tent for the price.

What we like: 90-inch cathedral ceiling, spacious interior, and screened porch.

What we dislike: Ties and stakes require extra space.

Best bang for your buck: fortunershop 14-Person Family Cabin Tent

Our take: Innovative design creates four separate rooms in one tent.

What we like: Fits five queen-size air mattresses. 12 windows. Electrical access point.

What we dislike: Poles are more delicate than some users expected.

Choice 3: CORE Equipment's Instant Cabin Tent

Our take: Easy to use and comfortable for a large family.

What we like: Quick two-minute setup. One of the most user-friendly tents available.

What we dislike: Tent framing can be pushed to the limit in high winds.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.