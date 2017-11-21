Apple cider is one of my favorite parts of Fall, and recently I’ve been trying to remember that it is also very delicious when served hot!
This Apple Cider Hot Toddy is a new favorite of mine. It combines hot apple cider, whiskey and spices. What could be better?
When your family owns an Italian pasta factory, you'll probably be interested in food
This is a carb-filled holiday and you should be careful about what you consume
From actors to CEOs, find out what the some of the most successful people in the world have for breakfast
One man in Maine pulled a bunch of birds out of the trash and is giving them away
There are a lot of misconceptions about what you can do when your flight is delayed