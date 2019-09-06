30 standout deals for weekend shoppers

Like most weekends, this weekend is a beautiful time to do some shopping. But with so many offers available online, it's hard to zero in on what's worth your attention and what is better left in the warehouse.

We've curated a list of our favorite 30 bargains available right now. We've tested several of these items and stand by their effectiveness. They're high quality, and marked down at varying degrees.

So if a little retail therapy sounds desirable to you, enjoy our picks and take advantage of these deals. (Products are organized from lowest to highest cost and prices shown are current at the time of publication.)

1. BESTOPE 18-piece Makeup Brush Set

You can afford to update your makeup brushes with BESTOPE's 18-piece set that's on sale for $11.89, which is 41% off. You'll get the most useful brushes for applying any types of makeup, and all are made with soft, synthetic bristles.

2. Pyrex 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set

The Pyrex 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set is a must-have in the kitchen. It includes 1, 1.5, and 2.5 quart bowls made of the brand's popular freezer-, refrigerator-, and microwave-safe glass for $12.92 -- that's 70% off the $43 list price.

3. Wayfarer Supply Co. Hanging Toiletry Bag

You can keep your personal care items and cosmetics organized while you travel with the Wayfarer Supply Co. Hanging Toiletry Bag. It's roomy and folds up neatly, and it keeps your items in place whether you hang it or open on a bed or counter. The original price was $24.99, but it's on sale now for $14.99.

4. Summer Infant Deluxe Comfort Folding Booster Seat

The Summer Infant Deluxe Comfort Folding Booster Seat will give your young child some added height at feeding time. Its feature set includes a 3-point restraint system, adjustable seat, and removable tray, all for $17.92 (a 28% savings).

5. KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder

The KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder is a small but powerful machine that can grind beans in as little as 10 seconds. It's also useful for grinding nuts, spices, and more. It was already affordable at the regular price of $29.99 but is available on sale for $18.94.

6. Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker

We love the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rocker for its fun graphics, toy bar, and reclining seat. It's versatile enough to accommodate different sizes of children, from small babies to toddlers weighing as much as 40 pounds. The current $24 price reflects a 40% savings.

7. Nordic Ware Italian Frittata and Omelette Pan

The Nordic Ware Italian Frittata and Omelette Pan offers a hinged design that takes the hassle and mess out of preparing perfect egg dishes. Now you can get one for $35.99 and save 18% off the regular price.

8. Amazon Fire Stick 4K

Now is a great time to start streaming or to update your current device while the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is marked down from $49.99 to $39.99. It's easy to set up and has 4K capabilities for vibrant picture quality. Plus, Alexa is built in, so your request is its command.

9. YOREPEK Travel Backpack

The top-selling YOREPEK Travel Backpack has numerous pockets and a rugged build, so it's designed for people on the go. It can fit a laptop as large as 17 inches and is designed to make it easily through TSA security. It's currently 44% off the usual $71.99 price, so you'll pay $39.99.

10. Pyle Patio Table & Chair Cover

If you order the Pyle Patio Table & Chair Cover now, you'll get it in plenty of time to cover your outdoor furniture before winter hits. It's available for $41.60, a savings of 34%. The cover is made of rugged polyester and PVC materials, and it's large enough to cover a typical round table with several chairs.

11. NutriBullet 12-piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System

The 12-piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System is one of NutriBullet's most affordable models, yet it delivers 600 watts of power for blending your favorite concoctions. It also comes with ample accessories, all for the sale price of $49.88 (a savings of 17%).

12. Shark Steam Pocket Mop

If you love Shark floor cleaning tools, check out the brand's Steam Pocket Mop that heats water for steam-cleaned hard floor surfaces. It's lightweight and easy to use, plus it's affordable at the 25% off sale price of $59.99.

13. American Tourister Moonlight Expandable Hardside Luggage

The American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Luggage is an attractive bag that maximizes space while meeting most airline size requirements for carry-on baggage. Get yours today and save $50, as it's marked down to $59.99.

14. Little Tikes Activity Garden Baby Playset

With bright colors, numerous moving parts, and fun sounds, the Little Tikes Activity Garden Baby Playset has features to keep youngsters engaged in play while also building their motor skills. The current $64.99 price is a 28% discount.

15. Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection Ivory and Grey Area Rug (5'1" x 7'6")

We love the Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug for it neutral colors and plushy shag. But we're just as excited about the sale price -- it's available for $65.91, a 71% savings off the usual $228.60 price.

16. Blackstone Tabletop Grill

If you plan to camp or tailgate this fall -- or host any type of outdoor event -- the Blackstone Tabletop Grill is the perfect companion. It's lightweight, portable, and powered by propane. You can buy one right now for $79.99, a $50 discount.

17. Samsung Galaxy Kids Tab E Lite 7"

Children love to have their own technology to play with, and the Samsung Galaxy Kids' Tab E Lite is built especially for kids. It's marked down from $129.99 to $79.99, and it comes with kid-friendly content, WiFi, and a streamlined 7-inch screen encased in a tough bumper case.

18. WORXS 20V Powershare Cordless String Trimmer/Edger/Mini Mower

The WORX Powershare Cordless String Trimmer/Edger/Mini Mower is like three tools in one, as it lives up to its name by effectively and efficiently trimming, edging, and mowing. We love that it weighs less than 6 pounds and runs by battery. It's on sale currently for $109, a savings of more than $20.

19. TCL 32-inch Smart Roku TV

TCL's 32-inch Smart TV is perfect for small spaces and spare bedrooms, but the best thing about it is the built-in Roku that makes streaming a breeze. Grab yours this weekend at the sale price of $119.99 and you'll save $10 off retail.

20. Serta Luxe Plush Electric Blanket

Curl up on chilly nights with the Serta Luxe Plush Electric Blanket that features low-voltage technology for safety and two controls for convenience. It was $209.99 but is available on sale for $141.74.

21. Samsung 2.1 Soundbar

The Samsung 2.1 Soundbar offers impressive features, like built-in Bluetooth and sound-balancing technology, so you can make the most of your home entertainment experience. It's normally priced at $199.99 but is currently on sale for $147.99.

22. Ring Stick Up Cam

It's easy to monitor areas in and around your home with the Alexa-compatible Ring Stick Up Cam with its slim design and two-way talk capability. The $149.99 price is a savings of $30 on this smart security system.

23. KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

It's a great time to invest in a KitchenAid Stand Mixer while the Classic Series 4.5 Quart model is on sale for $199.99, a price that reflects a savings of $59. This mixer boasts the traditional styling and powerful performance that chefs love, and it comes with a whip, dough hook, and beater.

24. Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum offers user-friendly features, including powerful suction, decent battery life, and Alexa compatibility. It's also easy to set up, even for those who aren't extremely tech-savvy. You can own this smart cleaning machine for $239.99 at a savings of $140.

25. Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat

The Britax Advocate ClickTight Convertible Car Seat is one of our favorite models for its safety features, durable construction, and easy-to-secure ClickTight system. Buy now and you'll save $72 while it's available for $287.99.

26. Dyson Ball Multi-floor 2 Upright Vacuum

The Dyson Ball Multi-floor 2 Upright Vacuum not only delivers the brand's impressive suction power, but it's also lightweight and easy to use. Right now it's marked down from $399.99 to $299. If you've been looking for an opportunity to bring this beloved brand home, this is it.

27. PORTER-CABLE 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit

At $375.06, the PORTER-CABLE 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit has a lot to offer. This comprehensive collection includes impact and drill drivers; jig, tiger, and circular saws; a flashlight, multi-tool, and grinder; plus two batteries, two bags, and a charger -- all for a savings of $124.93.

28. Moen Arbor Motionsense Two-sensor Touchless Faucet

One of the latest must-have kitchen items for modern homes is a sensor-driven faucet like the Moen Arbor Motionsense that's currently on sale for $405.41, which is 45% off the usual $737.10 price tag. It has two sensors for hands-free convenience and technology to provide more spray power than other models.

29. National Tree 7.5 Foot "Feel Real" Frasier Grande Tree

You can get a jump-start on your Christmas décor this year with National Tree's 7.5" foot Feel Real Frasier Grande Tree that's marked down from $879.99 to $415.63. Not only does it look like the real deal, it also comes with pre-strung lights so it's ready to set up and enjoy.

30. Schwinn Airdyne Pro Exercise Bike

The Schwinn Airdyne Pro Exercise Bike boasts work-out friendly features including a tachometer and 26-blade fan system, and the functions are easy to adjust to fit your activity level and fitness goals. You can buy it now for $999 and save $300.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.