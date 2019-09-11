Zaxby’s Opens First Pinellas Park Farmhouse-Style Restaurant

Licensee opens fifth location with plans for eight more in Pinellas County

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The first Zaxby’s in Pinellas Park, Florida is coming in September to 7520 Belcher Road. A fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, the new fast-casual restaurant will be the fifth location owned and operated by Tony Gunthrop, a long-time Zaxby’s licensee. Construction on the Pinellas Park Zaxby’s started in April.

“We are proud to be a part of this community and have been operating Zaxby’s restaurants for 20 years,” Gunthrop said. “We look forward to bringing another great location where Pinellas Park customers are invited to meet, eat and enjoy time together.”

With indoor seating for 72, the 3,850 square-foot location reflects Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned farmhouse-style exterior, kitchen and dining area featuring two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant offers rustic décor and customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as the Zaxby’s app. Third-party delivery will be offered via Uber Eats.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. Zaxby’s is offering its limited-time Zensation Zalad and new Zensation Fillet Sandwich until Oct. 20. Both Zensation items pair perfectly with Zaxby’s Minute Maid Southern Peach Fizzle. The first 100 guests at the Pinellas Park opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz including many menu favorites.

“Pinellas Park is vibrant and draws many visitors each year,” Gunthrop said. “We can’t wait to share our delicious chicken in a variety of combinations with residents and visitors while continuing to hold ourselves to the highest standards, develop successful team members and enrich lives.”

This restaurant will provide about 45 jobs in the Pinellas Park community. Those interested in applying for a position may visit applyzaxbys.com .

Gunthrop’s other restaurants are in Largo, Florida as well as Hiram and Kennesaw, Georgia. He has plans to open eight additional restaurants in Pinellas County over the next eight years.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

