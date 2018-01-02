Your First 2018 Crush: Aubi & Ramsa’s Booze-Spiked Ice Cream

Come each January, we admittedly prefer to ease slowly back into the sort of health-conscious lifestyle we left behind as soon as another Thanksgiving was upon us this past November. And we can’t think of a better reason to hold off on caloric austerity than indulging a pint or two of The Aubi & Ramsa Ice Cream Company‘s, say, Orange Chocolate Cheesecake.

The stylish new creamery opened fittingly in Miami’s Design District just in time for holiday indulgences. The rub? It all comes spiked with bourbon, tequila…even a bit of the bubbly. Some of the highlights? The Highland Truffle, made with Macallan 12-year-old scotch; the mezcal-infused Chocolate Azteca; the Key Lime Martini, gin’d up with St George Botanivore gin; and the Tangerine Mimosa, awash in Moet & Chandon Brut.

The location could not be more ideal, of course. Having purchased that chic new couch at nearby Natuzzi, a pint of Kentucky Crème Brûlée will offer the ideal excuse for plopping down on it for a serious all-afternoon Netflix binge.

