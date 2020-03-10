You’re in Luck at TooJay’s! Traditional St. Patrick’s Day Menu Returns for a Limited Time

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli is helping you conquer your craving during the season of green! From now through March 22, guests can enjoy five St. Patrick’s-day inspired dishes: Famous Murphy’s Seafood Chowder, Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, Chocolate Covered Irish Cream Cheesecake and two NEW items – an Irish Breakfast and Irish Benedicts.

To get lucky year-round, guests are encouraged to join the “Delicious Rewards” program on TooJay’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android. Receive a free dessert after signing up, earn points, receive special offers and check out TooJay’s menu and locations throughout Florida. Members can also order, pay and earn right inside the app for convenient takeout.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s has grown to 30 restaurants and currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2020 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale, 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli, 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2018 and 2017 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine and two 2017 Foodie Awards for Best Deli and Best Take-Out from the Orlando Sentinel.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .