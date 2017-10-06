Wylie Dufresne’s Du’s Donuts Will Have a Home in Soho This Fall

There’s a great scene in the Simpsons episode The Day the Earth Stood Cool, where Homer’s new hipster friend Terrance explains to him that when his painfully hip, sold-from-a-truck Devil Donuts are sold out, they’re sold out – utterly baffling the more-is-more Homer.
Wylie Dufrense’s Du’s Donuts & Coffee, now a fixture of the Brooklyn indie culinary scene, will be bringing the same philosophy to Soho as of Friday, October 6. Indeed, a pop-up outpost will be the new feature of Chefs Club Counter at 62 Spring Street, seven days a week this autumn. And in true hipster fashion, each day, when they’re gone, they’re gone. (Take that, mass-marketed pastry industry.)
Expect all those mind-altering, taste-bud-bending flavors like Peanut Butter & Yuzu, Brown Butter Key Lime and Honey Fennel Pollen…along with a few surprises, surely.
Dufresne, of course, won post-Millennial plaudits with his avant-garde cooking at WD-50 on the LES – which closed ceremoniously in 2015. Like so many of his contemporaries, he has gone and ditched the high-concepting for something decidedly more fun and comforting. And surely, we need Banana Melt donuts more than ever.
As the population of bees continues to decline, scientists are finding significant traces of chemicals in the honey they produce
One of the many perks of being a monarch is that no one can make you eat the things you hate