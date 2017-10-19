World Champagne Day: Arteis’ Fabien Gay’s Six Sublime Food + Bubbly Pairings

The thing about Americans…they have it in their heads that Champagne is strictly a celebratory tipple – only dusted off for weddings, IPOs and the like. But, no surprise, the French drink it all the time – for reasons that are not at all mysterious to us.

This Friday, October 20, is World Champagne Day (unlike cucumbers, Champagne actually does deserve a day) – and while we’re just as likely to be drinking it on Saturday or Monday, we decided to tap Fabien Gay, co-founder of boutique label Artéis, to help us celebrate the big event.

A committed bon vivant, he and winemaker Jean-Philippe Diot brought Artéis into this world in the spring of 2014 as something of a gastronomic mission. They split up their supply into two ranges: Jean Diot Champagne for non-vintage, and Artéis & Co Vintage Champagne – the latter meant to appeal to those who know the pleasure of pairing bubbly with a very good meal.

“Artéis & Co Vintage Champagne only offers vintage ‘Wines of Champagne,'” explains Gay, “dedicated to the gastronomes, as our wines are made to be paired with food. They are technically extra-brut – very dry; Brut 2004, Brut 2007, Brut Rosé 2007 and Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs 2004 are gourmands wines, showcasing the specificities of the year.”

You’ll find those vintages at the likes of Daniel, Le Baron and The Standard Highline in New York, Chateau Marmont, Farmshop and Mastro’s in LA, The Delano in Miami and Saison in San Francisco, amongst others.

For his part, Gay has genuinely noticed a shift towards Champagne being enjoyed apart from special occasion days. We are also at last learning that drinking it from wine glasses rather than flutes actually opens up the flavors.

“Champagne is a wine of Champagne,” he says, “the same way Burgundy is a wine of Burgundy. And all wines are made to be drunk and paired with food.”

Thus, we asked him to recommend six Champagnes, and suggest a food pairing for each.

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires 1995 A beautiful Blanc de Blancs made from five different Chardonnay crus from the Côte des Blancs (Over, Mesnil, Avize, Cramant and Vertus). A rich, powerful and complex, yet fresh and floral ‘Wines of Champagne,’ 21 years of age. Perfect to be paired with a lobster carpaccio with orange olive oil. GH Mumm, Mumm de Verzenay An elegant and complex 100% Pinot Noir from grand cru Verzenay, from one of the first parcels acquired by GH Mumm in the 1800’s. The dosage is kept at under 6 g/l and maintains the freshness of the wine. An exceptional Pinot based ‘Wines of Champagne’ to be paired with a zander fish prepared in salt crust.

Lallier, Ouvrage Grands Crus A delicate and powerful wine, low dosage and aged with the artisanal ‘bouchons Liège’ tirage method, giving oak aromas and a long finish to this Chardonnay and Pinot Noir based ‘Wines of Champagne.’ A creamy texture which allows a nice pairing with most shellfish, including a Tourteau crab. Jean Diot, Extase, Blanc de Noirs A perfect fine, elegant and delicate Pinot based ‘Wine of Champagne’ made from 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Pinot Meunier. Even though a non-vintage, it is aged a minimum of three years and the liqueur d’expedition is aged in oak, bringing an extra complexity to this gourmand wine. To be paired with a nice veal marsala or a wood barbecued cod.

Tarlant, La Vigne d’Or, Blanc de Meuniers This wine is a combination of several specific wine making processes: made solely from Pinots Meuniers, aged in oak barrels and without added dosage, a Brut Nature. Showcases the typical Pinot Meunier aromas, aged, and the Marne Valley’s chalky soils. Its length, complexity and richness makes it perfect paired with some spicy cooked whitefish. Artéis & Co Vintage, Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs This gastronomy ‘Wine of Champagne’ showcases a single vineyard Premier Cru, Cuis, with all its elegance and aged complexity, with a minus per minute evolution within the world of Chardonnay aromas. Very low dosage, 3 g/l, brings out freshness, creaminess and a tense and enjoyable length/finish. To be paired with a lobster or a loup de mer en papillote or a scallop carpaccio with crushed pistachio.

