Wingers Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in Q1

Fast-growing casual brand sees same-store sales up 9% in fiscal period, returns to hometown of Bountiful and relaunches franchising in first quarter

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) After an impressive sales performance in Q1, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is continuing to prove that it’s a best-in-class brand with staying power.

Comparing Feb. 1-28 and March 1-28, which is Wingers’ fiscal period, the fast-growing casual dining brand was up 9% in same-store sales. Wingers hit its highest volume week at one of its stores in March, bringing in $62,000. During the week of March 15, approximately 40% of Wingers’ systemwide locations noted record high sales, and the brand had two more stores achieve weekly sales records during the week of March 22.

Even with guests returning to in-restaurant dining, off-premise business continues to be a key driver for Wingers’ success. In Q1, takeout orders accounted for almost 50% of the brand’s total sales for company stores.

“We came out of the gate strong with remarkable sales in Q1,” said Wingers Founder and CEO Eric Slaymaker. “We’re seeing a solid recovery with guests starting to dine in again, and our takeout program is continuing to bring in impressive numbers. I’m very proud of what Wingers has accomplished this quarter.”

In March, the brand made its highly anticipated return to Bountiful, Utah, where the very first Wingers opened in 1993. Opening week sales hit almost $43,000, despite being open for only six days with limited seating capacity. When including Wingers’ new Bountiful restaurant in its fiscal period corporate location sales, the brand was up 26%, as opposed to 9%.

Wingers also made development strides in Q1 with the relaunch of franchising. Over the past five years, Wingers has been updating its locations to its new “Restaurant & Alehouse” model, which has resulted in impressive sales increases in existing restaurants from 25% to over 100% in some cases. In addition, Wingers concentrated on enhancing its operations and support systems to be ready to handle added franchise growth. In March, the brand announced that it is now ready to bring its highly addictive wings and sticky fingers to more markets throughout the Intermountain West and Midwest regions.

“We’ve shown that our brand is well-positioned to spur tremendous growth, and now we’re on a mission to achieve our goal of opening in three new markets each year,” Slaymaker said. “This brand has so much potential, and we can’t wait to see where this venture back into franchising takes us. Our team has a lot to look forward to in the remainder of 2021.”

Combining award-winning wings, Sticky Fingers, burgers, salads, craft beers and great service, Wingers new Restaurant & Alehouse has perfected the art of giving guests the comfort of a family restaurant with the liveliness of a local bar. Renowned for being a fun and energetic gathering place for friends and family, Wingers is an outstanding local spot to socialize, watch a sports game, eat some amazing American food and drink a cold beer. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit wingerbros.com .

About Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse

Founded in 1993, Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse is a fast-growing casual brand focused on delivering chef-inspired, handcrafted food, including its award-winning wings and signature “sticky” fingers, burgers, salads, tacos, craft beers and drinks, all served in a lively atmosphere. Recently named No. 22 on MSN.com’s “America’s Best Buffalo Wings” list, Wingers is well-known for its World Famous Original Amazing Sauce. The brand has 23 company and franchise locations in the Intermountain West with more in the pipeline to open in the Midwest. For more information, visit wingerbros.com or follow Wingers on Facebook or Instagram . To learn about Wingers’ franchising, visit wingersfranchising.com .

