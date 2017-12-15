Wing It On! – A Fast Casual Chain Selling Fresh, Antibiotic-Free Chicken Wings & Sandwiches Set to Open in Manchester

Manchester, NH (RestaurantNews.com) Wing It On!®, a rapidly growing chain of fast-casual chicken restaurants, is excited to announce that its first New Hampshire location will be opening at 1875 South Willow St. this coming January. The easily accessible location, situated next to Bob’s Discount Furniture, will initially offer take out and dine-in options. Local delivery will be added shortly after launch. Since the Grand Opening week is expected to be very busy, customers are encouraged to order in advance by calling the store at 603-232-2344 or by placing an online order at www.wingiton.com.

In addition to authentic “Buffalo-quality” chicken wings tossed in award-winning sauces, the Wing It On! menu also features freshly made, buttermilk-fried crispy chicken sandwiches. Additionally, a variety of unique wraps, salads and side items will be available. The diverse menu is perfect to satisfy the varied cravings of any family. Manchester area residents can expect convenient hours, as well as online ordering made available via the previously mentioned website or through the Wing It On! Mobile app, which can be downloaded for both Apple and Android devices. The Manchester store is currently offering 500 free bonus rewards points to all patrons who download the WIO mobile app and sign up for the Chicken Champ Club rewards.

The store will be owned and operated by Michael Sullivan and Sean MacDougall, two local Manchester residents. The owners are hoping to launch more stores throughout the region once the Manchester location is a success. Co-Owner Sullivan, a fast-casual franchise newcomer is excited to finally bring great quality wings and chicken sandwiches to his hometown. “Who doesn’t love wings, especially really great ones!” said Mr. Sullivan. “Especially here in Manchester, talking to the locals everyone agrees that we need a great go-to spot for those football Sunday wing cravings. That’s a big reason we’re so excited to open the first WIO in New Hampshire right here in our hometown. People here know what good food should taste like and the wow-factor of WIO wings and our other menu items will definitely garner some much deserved attention.” Sullivan’s partner MacDougall adds, “The buzz around town so far has been phenomenal and locals cannot wait to try WIO! And we cannot wait to start serving up some deliciousness!”

Prior to breaking ground in Manchester, Wing It On! has been a well known regional brand and a favorite wing spot in Southern New England, with 6 locations in and around the Central & Southern Connecticut area. Aside from Manchester, Wing It On has recently signed agreements to bring their stores to Kansas City, KS and Linden, NJ. Wing It On! Founder & CEO, Matt Ensero, is extremely pleased with the expansion to New Hampshire: “This marks a major milestone for our brand as we enter an exciting new chapter. Not only are we venturing into new markets, but we’re partnering with the right folks who are going to help Wing It On! gain recognition as a top-tier fast-casual restaurant.”

To learn more about Wing It On!,visit us at wingiton.com or check out our Facebook page for news and updates.

