Win a Mountain Mike’s Pizza Draft Party!

Calling all football fans! Mountain Mike’s Pizza , with over 230 locations up and down the West Coast, is party central for this year’s exciting NFL Draft taking place virtually on Thursday, April 29, at 5pm PT. The draft will be broadcasted across big screens in all Mountain Mike’s restaurants where the pizza and wings are hot, and the beer is ice cold!

As the Official Pizza & Draft Partner of the San Francisco 49ers , Mountain Mike’s is starting the celebration early on April 21 with a week-long sweepstakes on their Facebook and Instagram pages for the chance to win a catered Mountain Mike’s Draft Party! One lucky participant will win a $250 Mountain Mike’s gift card and $150 in 49ers gear! Plus, on draft day, guests will receive 15% OFF all large pizzas with the code DRAFT15.

So, no matter who your team is or where you’re watching, Mountain Mike’s has everything you need to celebrate the 2021 draft picks! Now, the big question is… Are you ready for some football?!

