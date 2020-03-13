Which Wich Superior Sandwiches Launches Wich Madness Promotion

The Innovative Sandwich Brand Gives Fans a Chance to Vote for their Favorite and Determine the Winning Wich, March 16 – April 7.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, a Dallas-based, game-changing sandwich brand has announced the launch of its Wich Madness bracket challenge. The beloved brand with over 400 locations across the globe is giving Vibe Clubä Rewards members a reason to back their Favorite this spring with their promotion, beginning on March 16 through April 7. Starting on March 23, participants ordering the winning wiches will receive prizes, which include free menu items, varying from week to week. Anyone interested in participating in Wich Madness can sign up for Vibe Club Rewards by visiting https://www.whichwich.com/rewards or downloading the mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

“We’ve always marched to our own beat at Which Wich and March is the time of year to really let that madness fly,” said Jeff Sinelli, founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “The Wich Madness promotion gives all of our valued fans the chance to pick their Favorite and hopefully see that wich make it through to the end. While our wiches aren’t physically able to cut down nets, our fans can net themselves some great freebies if they order the right Favorite.”

The Favorites competing for the crown include Philly Cheesesteak, Ultimate BLT, Gyro, Cheeseburgerwich, Banh Mi, Superfood Wich, Reuben and the Turkey Club. During the promotion, these eight Which Wich Favorites will battle it out with Vibe Club Reward members voting with their order to determine which wiches advance to the next round, and which wich emerges as the ultimate Favorite. Each round, Vibe Club Reward members who had previously ordered any of the advancing wiches will be gifted a free menu item.

The bracket will be available at https://www.whichwich.com/wichmadness and winners will receive the following gifts added to their Vibe Club Reward account each week on the listed date at 9 a.m. Central.

March 16 – Campaign launch with reveal of bracket

March 23 – Announce winners of rounds 1 & 2 Winners receive free regular fries or cookie with purchase

March 30 – Announce winners of Regional Round Winners receive free chips and drink with purchase

April 4 – Announce winners of "Final Faves" Winners receive buy one, get one (of equal or lesser value)

April 7 – Announce Championship Winner Winners receive free 7 inch Wich with purchase

– Announce Championship Winner

To kick off 2020, the Dallas-based sandwich brand also introduced the Wicked Wednesday campaign where every Wednesday, a Regular Wicked is available for just $5 for all guests. The Wicked, one of the very first sandwiches offered by the 15+ year old brand and one of the brand’s most popular signature items, features turkey, ham, roast beef, pepperoni, and bacon, plus the choice of three cheeses and any additional toppings.

