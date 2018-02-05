Where to eat out for Valentine's Day dinner

Whether Valentine’s Day for you means a romantic dinner for two or a gathering of gal pals and/or bromance buddies, local restaurants have drafted their menus and are setting their tables to mark the occasion. Here are some restaurants around Los Angeles offering specials.

1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach is offering a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu for $115 per person. Starters include homemade tagliolini and heirloom tomato soup, while entrees include grilled domestic Wagyu tenderloin and Maine lobster. For dessert, there’s red velvet macaron semifreddo and cioccolato cremoso. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-1717, www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/one-pico.

71Above will have a prix-fixe dinner of four courses plus an amuse, for $135 per person, with a wine pairing available for $75. Choices include chestnut soup with black truffle; grilled prawn with farro; young chicken with foie gras and Ōra king salmon. 633 W. 5th St., 71st floor, Los Angeles, (213) 71A-BOVE, www.71above.com.

Akasha is offering special additions to the à la carte menu that include cauliflower soup with Gruyère; Dungeness crab toast with remoulade, radishes, preserved lemon and borage blossom; and roasted lamb rack with fondant potato, turnips, pea tendril and lamb jus. Prices for specials range from $8 to $35. 9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 845-1700, www.akasharestaurant.com.

AnQi is offering a five-course menu for $125 per person with Osetra caviar; endive and five-spiced walnut salad; and herb-roasted filet mignon or A5 Wagyu steak. For dessert, a duo of dark chocolate raspberry tart with cardamom ice cream and passionfruit parfait with lychee sorbet. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (714) 557-5679, www.houseofan.com/anqi.

AR Cucina is serving special dishes to share for $10 to $49 per dish. Selections include a fluke crudo starter served with blood orange, mint and Sicilian olio verde 2017; New York steak for two with cipollini-horseradish crema and roasted Weiser carrots; and cannoli with ricotta and chocolate. Specialty cocktails are $14 and include “the casanova,” made with Pig’s Nose scotch, Pama liqueur, blood-orange cordial and Antica vermouth. 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 558-8800, www.arcucina.com.

Bombay Palace is offering a Valentine's Day feast for $150 per couple that will include tandoori chicken, seekh kebab, tandoori prawn, samosa, lamb bhuna, chicken makhani, saag paneer, yellow dal, pulao rice, naan bread, raita, gulab jamun and kulfi. A glass of prosecco for each guest is included. 8690 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 659-9944, www.bombaypalace.com.

Bourbon Steak at the Americana at Brand will provide a three-course, prix-fixe menu starting at $95 per person ($35 optional wine pairing available). Appetizer options are oysters with black-truffle dashi or black truffle tagliatelle. Entrée choices include rack of lamb, boneless rib-eye and Ora king salmon. Dessert choices are golden chocolate cake with peanut butter ganache or mascarpone cheesecake with lavender mint. The bourbon cart will also be available for a tableside flight. Reservations are recommended. 237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818)839-4130, www.michaelmina.net/restaurants/southern-california/bourbon-steak-los-angeles.

Cafe Birdie will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $50 per person, which also includes a glass of sparkling wine. For the first course, choose between tuna tartare with lemon, capers, Calabrian chiles, and herb salad; and persimmon salad with Fuyu persimmon, radicchio, pomegranates, and hazelnut pecorino. To follow, there’s grilled hanger steak with potato purée and charred broccolini; squid-ink pasta with Tiger prawns, Manila clams, tomato, and fennel; or Anson Mills polenta with chanterelles and cavolo nero. And for dessert, vanilla cinnamon beignets with Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce or frozen tiramisu with vanilla sponge, coffee ice cream, and mascarpone meringue. 5631 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 739-6928, www.cafebirdiela.com.

Café Pinot is serving a prix-fixe menu with three-course ($65) and four-course ($75) options. Menu highlights include beet chitarra with black truffles, duck confit, poached egg, and smoked Parmesan; and braised lamb shank with risotto, peas, and wild mushrooms. 700 W. 5th St., Los Angeles, (213) 239-6500, www.patinagroup.com/cafe-pinot.

Carbon Beach Club at the Malibu Beach Inn is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $68 per person ($95 with wine pairing). On the menu is foie gras paté with quince mostarda; Creekstone grilled flat-iron steak with three-peppercorn sauce; and strawberry Saint-Honoré with Valrhona dark chocolate, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and puff pastry. 22878 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, (310) 460-7509, www.malibubeachinn.com/dining.

Casa Vega is offering a $1 pitcher of house margaritas for parties of four or more that are seated at a table and order a minimum of four entrées. Winter specials include filet mignon tacos, pozole, esquites, and tableside guacamole. Limit one, $1 pitcher per table. 13301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818)788-4868, www.casavega.com.

Cliff’s Edge is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $75 per person, with an additional oyster amuse and granita intermezzo. Menu highlights include roasted cauliflower bagna cauda; short rib with celery root and black trumpets; wild mushroom cavatelli; and sticky toffee pudding. 3626 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323)666-6116, www.cliffsedgecafe.com.

EP Restaurant will feature a prix-fixe menu for $99 per person that will include a glass of Champagne on arrival. Dishes include tuna tartare; grilled lobster salad; karaage chicken ; twice-cooked short rib; braised vegetables and a Veuve Clicquot Champagne float. 603 La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 855-9955, www.eplosangeles.com.

Estérel is offering a Mediterranean-inspired four-course menu for $150 per couple. The first course is a choice of oyster and leek fondue or seared scallop. The second course offers lobster and avocado salad or hearts of palm salad. For the third course, choose from tapenade-crusted lamb sirloin, Ruby Red trout, crispy duck breast or artichoke risotto. Dessert options are baked quince, fig panna cotta and chocolate-hazelnut mousse cake. 8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048, (310) 358-3979, www.esterelrestaurant.com.

Fig is serving an aphrodisiac-infused tasting menu and specialty cocktails. Among the menu offerings: Morro Bay oysters with champagne mignonette and cucumber gin cocktail sauce (market price per 1/2 dozen) and charred rib-eye with horseradish whipped potatoes, charred Brussels sprouts and truffle garlic butter ($64). Cocktail specials include “Love Potion #9,” made with Tito’s vodka, lime, cranberry, curaçao and pomegranate purée. 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401, (310) 319-3111, www.figsantamonica.com.

Five Crowns is offering a five-course, prix-fixe menu for $125 per couple. The menu highlights starters such as steak tartare with truffle chips and avocado crab mash with lime dressing and pita chips. Multiple entrées will be offered including California-cut prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and whipped-cream organic horseradish . For dessert, vanilla-bean crème brûlée with mixed berries . 3801 East Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar, (949) 760-0331, lawrysonline.com/five-crowns

Georgie will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $129 per person. Dishes include a lobster amuse-bouche; a salmon crudo appetizer; potato gnocchi with black truffle for the pasta course; a choice of steamed Chilean sea bass or aged strip loin for the main and for dessert, strawberry mousse cake. An optional wine pairing is available for $55 per person. A vegetarian menu is available upon request. 225 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, (310) 860-7970, www.georgierestaurant.com.

Gracias Madre is offering a chocolate menu, along with an à la carte menu, with options such as roasted beets and blood-orange salad with toasted cacao-cumin vinaigrette; and wild mushroom empanadas with dark chocolate and chile mole. The cocktail special features chocolate and tequila. 8905 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 978-2170, www.gracias-madre.com.

Gratitude Beverly Hills will offer special entrées and showcase the “loving” dessert – a strawberry meringue heart on pecan date cacao crust, topped with cashew coconut whipped cream, chocolate sauce and marinated strawberries – as well as the “out of body experience cocktail” made with rum and bourbon. 419 N Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, (424) 389-1850, cafegratitude.com.

Grill on the Alley is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $70 per person. Highlights include a petite filet mignon and jumbo lump crab cake topped with béarnaise; and Parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass. Two glasses of Louis Roederer Estate Brut will be available for $25. 9560 Dayton Way, Beverly Hills, (310) 276-0615, www.thegrill.com/locations/the-grill-beverly-hills-california.

Herringbone will offer a prix-fixe menu for $95 per person. Featured dishes include scallop crudo, lobster dumplings and pan-seared mahi mahi. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com/locations/santa-monica.

Hinoki & the Bird will host a three-course tasting with dishes such as brown-butter miso tortellini, Kusshi oysters with rose petals, and beef tenderloin. The prix-fixe menu is $105 per person. A vegetarian menu is available upon request. 10 W. Century Dr., Los Angeles, (310) 552-1200, www.hinokiandthebird.com.

Ivory on Sunset will feature a prix-fixe menu for $99 per person. Menu options include grilled langoustine, warm duck-confit spinach salad, Nantucket Bay scallops pappardelle and desserts such as beignets with mocha hot chocolate. 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 848-6000, ivoryonsunset.com.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is offering a five-course, prix-fixe menu that will feature golden Osetra caviar; fresh mozzarella ravioli with black truffle; and seared black sea bass. The menu starts at $175 per person. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 860-6566, waldorfastoria3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/waldorf-astoria-beverly-hills-LAXWAWA/amenities/restaurants-jean-georges.html.

Kali is offering a seven-course tasting menu for $95 per person and an optional wine pairing for $140. Featured dishes are sea urchin with polenta and kelp; kanpachi with radish and citrus pulp; and chocolate cremeux with cocoa soil and mint. 5722 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 871-4160, www.kalirestaurant.com.

Kendall’s Brasserie is offering a prix-fixe menu with three-course ($66) and four-course ($78) options. Menu highlights include lamb shank tagine with olives, lemon confit, vegetable couscous, and mint and a red wine poached pear tart with Fourme d’Ambert cheese and pine nuts. 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-7322, www.patinagroup.com/kendalls-brasserie .

Kettle Black is offering a three-course menu for $48 per person. An optional wine pairing is available for $32 . Menu selections include starters of broccoli rabe Caesar salad or Joanna rock crab claws ($15 supplement); and entrées of beet caramelle, duck breast with arugula salad or truffle tagliatelle ($20 supplement). Dessert is triple-chocolate cheesecake with chocolate ganache. 3705 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 641.3705, kettleblackla.com.

La Boucherie is offering a prix-fixe, three-course menu for $85 per person, including dishes such as oyster with Osetra caviar and Champagne mignonette; citrus-cured George Banks diver scallops served with reef sweet prawns and Pata Negra romanesco; and cremeux au chocolat with hibiscus rose gelee. Reservations are recommended. 900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (800) 424-6835, dtla.intercontinental.com/dining.

Laurel Point is serving a three-course meal featuring dishes such as herb-crusted grilled haddock with roasted butternut squash, turnips, and blistered tomato buerre blanc; and maple-glazed sea scallops, pan-seared with a side of brown-butter baby carrots. The prix-fixe menu starts at $65 per person, with the option of adding a pairing of Flor de Campo Chardonnay or Justin Cabernet for $10. 12050 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 769-6336, www.thepointseafood.com.

Leatherby’s Cafe Rouge will offer a special pairing of a dozen oysters with a bottle of Patina Cuvée Brut for $55 in addition to the full à la carte menu. 615 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 429-7640, www.patinagroup.com/leatherbys-cafe-rouge.

Lola’s Mexican Cuisine will be gifting two flutes of Chandon Rosé per couple to the first 50 guests to make a reservation and offering two specials – lobster enchiladas ($18.95) and rib-eye steak tacos ($17.95) – in addition to the regular menu. 4140 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, (562) 349-0100 and 2030 E. 4th St., Long Beach, (562) 343-5506 www.lolasmexicancuisine.com.

Lunetta will offer a Valentine’s menu on both Tuesday, Feb. 13 and Valentine’s Day , for $88 per person. Highlights include an amuse of crispy potato-wrapped asparagus; red crab samosa; Madeira-braised Jidori chicken with truffle reduction; and a chocolate bomb for dessert. 2424 and 2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 581-4201, www.lunettasm.com.

Maple at the Descanso Gardens (normally only open for weekend brunch) will serve a prix-fixe dinner with five-course ($85) and six-course ($100) options. Three-glass wine parings ($25) or a paring with each course ($45) are also available. 1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 864-6435, www.patinagroup.com/descanso-gardens.

Mélisse will offer a seven-course, prix-fixe menu for $325 per person. The menu includes egg caviar; Stonington Maine diver scallop or lobster Bolognese ($75 supplement); Santa Barbara black cod, and chocolate and fruits. For those celebrating a little early, a modified version of the Valentine’s Day menu will be available the weekend and the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day for $175 per person. 1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 395-0881, www.melisse.com .

Momed in Atwater Village will offer a special à la carte menu featuring baharat beef & hummus ($12.50), Moorish Pacific white shrimp ($14.50), persimmon & pomegranate salad ($16.50), and cardamom creme caramel ($10.50). A wine pairing will be available for $30. 3245 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-3488, atmomed.com.

Napa Valley Grille is offering a special menu that features a garden salad with broccoli rabe; Skuna Bay salmon with wheat berries, fennel broth, frisée and mitzuna salad or a bone-in New York strip with truffled mashed potatoes and sautéed wild mushrooms. Dessert, served with one glass of champagne per person, will be chocolate cake for two, with chocolate covered strawberries, strawberry coulis, and strawberry chocolate crumble. The cost is $130 per couple. 1100 Glendon Ave #100, Los Angeles, (310) 824-3322, napavalleygrille.com.

Nerano is offering special dishes in addition to the regular dinner menu for $15 to $55 per item. Start with roasted scallops, celery root purée and black king trumpet mushrooms, then maybe follow with risotto with Spanish saffron, Maryland jumbo lump crab and zucchini brunoise. To finish, a Guanaja dark chocolate mousse, sugar crunch, blackberries and a white chocolate heart. 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 405-0155, www.neranobh.com.

Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse will feature one dozen Capital oysters served with a bottle of Patina Cuvee bubbles for $55 and several dessert specials such as chocolate passion cream with cocoa nib streusel, passion cream and coconut sesame crisp for $12. The full à la carte menu will also be available. 330 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, (213) 680-0330, www.patinagroup.com/nick-and-stefs-steakhouse-la.

Ocean Prime is offering special dishes such as a softshell crab roll ($25); pan-seared sea bass with goat cheese polenta, blistered tomatoes, grilled artichoke and butter-poached rock shrimp with Meyer lemon ($51); For dessert, warm strawberry shortcake with milk chocolate ganache and a chocolate-covered strawberry ($13). Reservations are recommended. 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 859-4818, www.ocean-prime.com/locations/beverly-hills/menus.

Odys + Penelope will offer a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $78 per person. The first course includes warm cheese puffs and grilled Ecuadorian white prawns for the table. The second course offers a choice of raw hamachi or grilled squash salad; and the third course offers a choice of oak-grilled tri-tip; oak-grilled salmon; and house-made pappardelle with pork-belly Bolognese. 127 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 939-1033, www.odysandpenelope.com.

Patina is offering a prix-fixe menu with three-course ($105) and six-course ($160) options, each served with a complimentary amuse-bouche. Menu highlights include Maine lobster with blood orange; and Snake River Farms Wagyu beef with potato parmesan galette, asparagus, and sauce merchant du vin. Rose-inspired wine pairings are available for an additional cost. The Walt Disney Concert Hall, 141 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-3331, www.patinagroup.com/patina-restaurant/menu.

The Pikey is offering a complimentary glass of Champagne and featuring specials such as twice-cooked hummus with spicy harissa; oysters Rockefeller; pan-roasted filet mignon; and lobster thermidor. Prices range from $10 to $30. The regular menu will also be available. Reservations are recommended. 7617 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 850-5400, www.thepikeyla.com.

Public Kitchen & Bar at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is offering a four-course meal for $65 per person. The menu features roasted duck consommé and rainbow baby beets; a butter-poached coulotte steak; and rosewater panna cotta with candied rose petals. Reservations are recommended. 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 769-8888 www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/about/food-drink/public-kitchen-bar.

Redbird chef Neal Fraser will serve a four-course dinner for $125 per person, with optional wine pairings for $75. Menu highlights include burrata ravioli with winter truffles; bacon-wrapped saddle of rabbit with gnocchi romana and chanterelles; and chocolate mousse two ways. 114 E. Second St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, redbird.la.

Red Herring will have a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $55 a person. A wine pairing is an additional $30 per person. The menu will feature items such as Maryland-style blue crab cakes; braised pork shoulder with polenta, curry chicharrones, greens and a smoked-tomato veloute; and pan-seared salmon with early season squash. 1661 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 739-0004, www.redherringla.com.

Rosaliné will offer a three-course menu featuring dishes such as ensalada de beterraga with beets three-ways, ricotta spread, burrata, candied pecan and blood-orange vinaigrette; Spanish mackerel ceviche with aji amarillo ponzu, ginger sticks and green onion; chaufa paella and red velvet con leche. The prix-fixe menu starts at $85 per person and includes a choice of wine, a “bellicose warrior” cocktail or a pisco sour. 8479 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 297-9500, rosalinela.com.

Rossoblu is offering a $95 prix-fixe menu. Highlights include a half-dozen grilled Morro Bay oysters ($25 supplement); duck-leg conserva salad with black dates; salsify and black truffle risotto ($30 supplement); roasted lamb shoulder ; and coal-roasted vegetables, heirloom beans and marinated trumpet mushrooms. 1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles, (213) 749-1099, www.rossoblula.com.

Rustic Canyon is serving a family-style, prix-fixe dinner for $105 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $55 per person. Choose six out of 12 dishes on the menu to be sent out in three to four courses. Highlights include prime New York strip with yam pavé and truffle; squid-ink chitarra with ridgeback prawns and chef Jeremy Fox’s signature peas and white chocolate. Reservations are recommended. 1119 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 393-7050, rusticcanyonrestaurant.com.

Saddle Peak Lodge is offering a four-course tasting menu that will include items such as Pacific oysters with Champagne and caviar; truffle soup with Parmesan and truffle potato nest; and a petite chocolate "fudge" brownie with fresh and fluid raspberry. The price is $145 per person. 419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 222-3888, www.saddlepeaklodge.com.

Salt’s Cure will offer a four-course menu for $60 per person ($89 with wine). The menu features Abruschetta on focaccia with smoked salmon rosette ; bacon-wrapped asparagus; gnocchi with sun-dried tomato pesto; and a molten chocolate cake with Grand Marnier syrup. 1155 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 465-7358, saltscure.com.

Sawyer will offer a special menu that includes a chilled seafood platter for $21; Joanna rock crab claws with drawn butter and truffle aioli for $25; and a 31-day dry-aged 16-ounce prime rib-eye au poivre for $59. 3709 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 641-3709, sawyerlosangeles.com.

Sotto will serve a five-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person with an optional wine pairing for $45. Vegetarian options are available for each course. Menu highlights include stracciatella toast with caviar; tuna carpaccio with lemon aioli;roasted halibut with couscous, mussels, almonds; and raisins and olive oil cake with citrus, candied pistachios and whipped cream. 9575 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 277-0210, www.sottorestaurant.com.

Studio, at the Montage, Laguna Beach, is offering a four-course menu that starts with seared ahi tuna served with shaved root vegetables. Next comes roasted lobster tail with turnips. The entrée is a choice between Pacific swordfish and beef tenderloin. For dessert, there is Saint Honoré chocolate Chantilly or Saint Honoré rosé Chantilly, both served with vanilla ice cream and caramel. The price is $150 per person; $250 with wine pairings. 30801 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, (949) 715-6420, www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach

Tallula’s is offering a four-course, prix-fixe dinner for $65 per person, with an agave-spirits/wine pairing for $35 per person. Menu highlights include crab nachos, an assortment of crudo, prime beef fajitas, and Mexican chocolate profiteroles. 118 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica, (310) 526-0027, www.tallulasrestaurant.com.

Tao is offering special menu items including heart-shaped chirashi sushi with edible florals ($28), a one-pound lobster and pomelo salad ($34) and a strawberry and rose cake ($14). 6421 Selma Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 593-7888, taolosangeles.com.

Tart will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $40 per person. Dishes include grilled pork belly with corn succotash, bone-in short rib with blue cheese cremeux, and Atlantic trout with lentils and fennel butter. 115 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 556-2608, tartrestaurant.com/menu.

The Belvedere at the Peninsula Beverly Hills will offer a four-course dinner that includes a glass of Champagne. For $125 per person, the menu features beet tartare with pickled fennel; wild Baja grouper with saffron-stewed tomatoes; and coconut entremet with raspberry and dark chocolate. Reservations are recommended. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 975-2736, beverlyhills.peninsula.com/en/fine-dining/the-belvedere.

The Gallery will offer special dishes such as pork chop with Asian house-marinade; duck breast with brandy-soaked cherries; and butter-poached lobster tail with smoked paprika butter, mashed potatoes and spinach. 30768 Russell Ranch Rd. C, Westlake Village, (818) 889-1338, www.thegallerywestlake.com.

The Living Room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills is offering afternoon Tea for Two, with seatings at 12:00pm, 2:30pm and 5:00pm. Priced at $90 per person, the tea includes a tower of traditional high tea fare from savory finger sandwiches to a selection of sweet, bite-sized pastries and scones. Also available is a prix-fixe dinner for $90 per person. The three courses – lobster bisque, fillet of beef and cheesecake – come with a glass of Champagne. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 975-2736, beverlyhills.peninsula.com/en/fine-dining/the-living-room-afternoon-tea.

The Musso & Frank Grill will serve specials that include Naked Cowboy oysters on the half-shell ($18), pan-seared foie gras ($28), spinach fettuccine with Alaskan king crab ($33), roasted venison chop ($45) and chocolate s’mores for two ($12). 6667 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 467-7788, www.mussoandfrank.com.

The Roof Garden at the Peninsula Beverly Hills will serve a five-course dinner in a private, heated, rooftop cabana with views of the Beverly Hills skyline. The evening costs $395 per person and includes a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte brut Champagne, a long-stemmed rose and serenades by a strolling guitarist. Menu items include a lobster tostada starter; whole grilled branzino with shaved fennel and lemon; chipotle-coffee-crusted beef short rib and a Forastero chocolate fondue for two for dessert. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 975-2855, beverlyhills.peninsula.com/en/fine-dining/the-roof-garden-alfresco.

The Upper West is offering a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $90 per couple. Dishes include romanesco bisque, crab cake, pan-roasted Bittman Farms duck breast or grilled ahi tuna and red velvet bar. 3321 W. Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 586-1111, www.theupperwest.com.

The Venue in Koreatown is offering a prix-fixe menu for $80 per person that includes a sparkling cocktail of prosecco, Aperol, strawberry and lemon. Dishes include oysters with uni-passionfruit granita; red snapper with Meyer lemon purée; and chocolate-covered strawberries. Punch bowls, karaoke room platters and bottle service for five to 50 will be available in the 10 karaoke rooms. 3470 Wilshire Blvd. B-1, Los Angeles, (213) 221-1251, www.thevenuela.com.

Toscana is offering special dishes including Maine lobster salad with pistachio crust and citrus dressing; risotto with pear, Gorgonzola cheese and red wine reduction; and lamb chop with seasoned vegetables and balsamic reduction. Prices for the à la carte specials range from $28 to $55. 11633 San Vicente Blvd. #100, Los Angeles, (310) 820-2448, toscanabrentwood.com.

Vaca will offer select specials in addition to the full à la carte menu. Specials include ceviche mixto; terrina de unagi y foie gras; paella de veira with braised lamb neck; and Valrhona dark chocolate ganache with churro toast and olive oil ice cream. Prices for specials range from $13 to $45. 695 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, (714) 463-6060, www.vacarestaurant.com.

Viviane at the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $55 per person. It includes potato with crème fraiche and caviar; tuna crudo; horseradish-pistachio crusted salmon; and lemon meringue tart. 9400 W. Olympic Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 407-7791, vivianerestaurant.com.

XO on Beverly is offering chef Michael Hung’s four-course pre-fixe “stages-of-a-relationship” menu starting at $78 per couple. The First Date will feature beet and goat cheese puffs; the Home Run features braised beef short ribs; and Pillow Talk is a vanilla Pavlova. For in-home dining, lemongrass-roasted chicken and adobo-rubbed pork belly porchetta will be available for purchase in the marketplace. Reservations are recommended. 7475 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323)903-0016, www.xoonbeverly.com.

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood