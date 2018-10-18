What to eat at Mitsuwa Marketplace, home to Chicago area's best ramen and tempura

Recently, Chicago has seen a surge of new Japanese restaurants offering omakase, the practice where a chef picks out a succession of small, impeccable seafood dishes and then charges you accordingly for the privilege. For example, a meal at Otto Phan's new Logan Square restaurant, Kyoten, costs $220 per person.

Not flush with cash or just looking for a more affordable entry into the wonders of Japanese cuisine? It's my belief that you still can't beat the Mitsuwa Marketplace (100 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights).

Though you can pick up produce and fresh fish, Mitsuwa is far more than just a Japanese grocery store. Inside you'll find Japanese books, videos and cosmetics, not to mention a hair salon. But keep walking toward the back of the store, and you'll encounter a cozy food court, which offers some of the best and most affordable Japanese food in the area.

Santouka Ramen

Mitsuwa’s food court is best known for Santouka Ramen, which serves one of the most straightforward and satisfying bowls of ramen in the Chicagoland area. And unlike so many of the trendy ramen joints that have opened in the city charging over $15 a bowl, you can still grab the shio ramen for just $9.95. By the way, this is not a secret. Wait times dramatically swell on the weekends.

The Japanese ramen chain is best known for its ridiculously thick tonkotsu broth, which is made by simmering pork bones for hours and hours. A number of local ramen joints also serve tonkotsu, but too often the broth tastes dull and fatty. Instead, Santouka's broth overwhelms your tongue with meatiness, like the essence of concentrated roast pork, with an appealing sweetness at the end. Hidden beneath the surface of the liquid, you'll find a tangle of wavy ramen noodles, which have real bounce and bite.

The bowl is really about the interplay of the porky broth and noodles, with toppings kept to a few flourishes. That includes a sliver of fish cake, marinated bamboo, a few mushrooms and a fat slab of pork belly, not to mention a sprinkle of scallions and sesame seeds. Even though it has been around for years, it’s still my favorite ramen around, and it’s also a hell of a deal.

Tendon Hannosuke

Another Japanese restaurant chain worth trying is Tendon Hannosuke, which specializes in tempura, Japan's major addition to the frying arts. When done right, the frying technique produces a crackly blond exterior that's also surprisingly light. But Tendon Hannosuke's tempura is so much lighter and thinner than any I've ever encountered in Chicago. Even though the batter barely exists, it still manages to produce an audible crunch when you bite in.

Order the original tendon ($9.98), and you won't get any actual tendon — the name is a combination of tempura and donburi — but you will get a feast. The two shrimp taste plump and sweet, while the fist-sized piece of white fish is so clean and flaky, it makes Long John Silver’s look like the fraud he is. Broccoli might not sound like ideal fried food, but the tempura batter coats the florets in a crackly web that shatters when you bite in. The thick slice of squash sports a crunchy coating and a tender, sweet interior. Most impressive of all is probably the whole soft boiled egg, which manages to have a crackly fried exterior and a gorgeously runny yolk.

All these fried delights arrive brushed with a secret sweet sauce and perched on a huge helping of rice.

Sanuki Seimen Mugimaru

Swing by here for the house-made udon, thick and deviously slippery noodles. My favorite order is kake udon ($5.65), featuring the noodles in a simple broth of dashi, made from the umami-packed combo of smoked bonito flakes and kombu, mixed with salty soy sauce and sweet mirin.

Except for a sprinkling of chopped scallions, that's it. The bowl is as minimal as it gets. That's where the tempura comes in. After you order the soup, you'll find a line of fried vegetables and meat, ready for the picking. While they lack the ethereal crispness of Hannosuke's tempura, they affordably bulk out your meal.

Sutadonya

Sutadonya is yet another Japanese chain— a sign by the stall claims that it has 120 stores around Japan. Its vast menu mainly focuses on donburi, rice bowls topped with various salty, meaty things.

The sutadon ($8.49), which the menu claims is "no. 1 in Japan," includes a heaping mound of paper-thin sheets of fatty pork mixed with a sweet and slightly spicy sauce, all set on top of rice. Nestled among the meat is a softly poached egg, ready and willing to unleash its yolk over the contents. Needless to say, this is not balanced or delicate. But if you're in the mood for a gut-busting meal full of fatty meat and lots of starch, this is for you.

Daikichi Sushi

You can find grab-and-go sushi just about everywhere these days, from Whole Foods to Walgreens. But considering that Mitsuwa is a grocery store that goes through a lot of fish, it's a good bet that its grab-and-go option would be worth checking out. I was genuinely impressed with both the quality and price of the offerings, much of which are under $10.

If you are willing to spend $15.99, you can go all out and get a combo tray that includes six different kinds of nigiri, six tuna maki and two kinds of sushi bursting with fish roe, ikura (red salmon roe) and tobiko (flying fish roe). The portion is big enough that you could easily share with a friend.

Mama's House Korean

Unlike Japanese joints, Chicago is spoiled for choice when it comes to affordable Korean restaurants. So if you make the trip from the city to Arlington Heights, don't feel you need to make time for this one. That said, Mama's House Korean does serve a totally solid bowl of bibimbap ($8.79), the Korean dish of rice topped with half a dozen vegetables, grilled meat and a fried egg. If you work around the area or just feel like a Korean meal, it's a worthy option.

Mitsuwa Marketplace, 100 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights. www.mitsuwa.com/ch/, 847-956-6699. Open every day. Grocery open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m; restaurants open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Chicago's best noodles, from Italian styles to Chinese, Japanese and more »

Foreign grocery stores, elderly church ladies and mom's adaptation of Taiwanese beef noodle soup »