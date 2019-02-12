West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse Launches Weekend Brunch with Southern-style Menu and Live Jazz & Blues Music

Live Jazz or Blues Every Saturday and Sunday during Brunch

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) West Alley BBQ & Smokehouse, the Tennessee-style barbeque joint that has taken the Valley by storm since opening a little over a year ago, is bringing a Southern-style Brunch to its downtown Chandler restaurant on Saturday and Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm.

Recently featured on Cooking Channel’s Man, Fire Food and the only Arizona restaurant to be on the show in 8 years, West Alley’s Brunch includes the first Mimosa or Bloody Mary for only 25 cents. Food menu items include:

Loaded Southern Plate ($13.99) – breakfast potatoes, sausage gravy and two eggs with a choice of meat (brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, smoked ham, smoked sausage or bacon), sour cream drizzle, bacon bits and chives.

Endless Omelettes ($16.99) –with your choice of one cheese, one meat, and two vegetables. Additional items 50 cents each.

Big Jim Dandy Sandwich ($11.99) – named after West Alley’s Pit Boss, Jim Dandy sandwich includes French cinnamon toast, fried bologna, egg, pulled pork and sausage gravy.

Southern Brisket & Gravy ($4.99) – one large biscuit cut in half, topped with sausage gravy, chives and sour cream drizzle.

Breakfast Platter ($12.99) – two eggs with your choice of meat (brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, smoked ham, smoked sausage or bacon), served with a side of breakfast potatoes, Texas Toast or a biscuit.

French Cinnamon Toast ($8.99) – French cinnamon toast dusted with powder sugar, served with a strawberry and maple syrup.

Located in the heart of downtown Chandler, West Alley BBQ got its start five years ago in Jackson Tennessee, an area known worldwide for its famous barbeque.

West Alley BBQ, which features live music five days a week, is located at 111 West Boston Street in downtown Chandler. For more information, call 480-248-8819 or visit www.westalleybbq.com.

