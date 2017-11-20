Twin Peaks Named ‘Breakthrough Award’ Winner At MURTEC Executive Summit

2017 winner in the Enterprise Innovator category

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) During the 2017 MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference) Executive Summit Breakthrough Awards ceremony, Twin Peaks was named a winner in the Enterprise Innovator category.

Breakthrough Awards given in the Enterprise Innovator category are awarded to companies that have leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations. Twin Peaks was one of three winners total at this year’s Breakthrough Awards.

“Twin Peaks is committed to leveraging technology to improve our guest experience, our employees’ work environment and our bottom line,” said Chief Legal Officer Clay Mingus. “This award allowed us a chance to showcase that commitment, and we are thrilled to be recognized for it.”

Now in its 12th year, the Breakthrough Awards were rebranded as the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards to coincide with the launch of the inaugural MURTEC Executive Summit.

“Technological innovation has always been a central component of the Breakthrough Awards,” said Dorothy Creamer, editor of Hospitality Technology magazine. “As we launch the MURTEC Executive Summit with the tagline, ‘The Business of Technology,’ re-branding the honors as the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards clarifies that forward-looking restaurant companies are increasingly finding ways to blend the physical and digital worlds both from a customer-facing and enterprise perspective. Companies that do so are better positioned for future growth as the world changes and customer and employee expectations shift.”

Last month, the Dallas-based company announced comparable sales that show the brand out-performing sales data from Black Box Intelligence , a restaurant industry financial performance benchmarking company. Even as casual dining continues to experience sales decline, Twin Peaks is reporting 16 weeks of positive comps. The brand also beat bar/grill casual-dining segment comp sales by over 14% in October and more than 7% above the industry average year-to-date.

Twin Peaks currently has 81 locations in 25 states. More information on Twin Peaks, including locations and franchise information, is available at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com