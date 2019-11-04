Twin Peaks Lands Strategic Partnership with ApplePie Capital to Accelerate Franchise Expansion

ApplePie Capital to allocate $30 million to support the ultimate sports lodge’s franchise opportunities

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks Restaurants announced today that it is teaming up with ApplePie Capital – an innovative capital markets partner exclusively focused on franchising – to allocate up to $30 million in debt capital to its franchisees and propel its franchise expansion to new and existing groups.

“It is of the utmost importance for us to ensure our franchisees can continue to develop,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel. “This partnership with ApplePie will allow us to help our franchisees grow through a lending program that aids their financial needs. This gives them more opportunity to consider new steps such as remodels or opening new locations. It can also be an option for refinancing when needed. This assistance will be key in driving expansion as we continue to capitalize on aggressive franchising opportunities while we move into new markets nationwide.”

“We are excited to team up with Twin Peaks and their franchisees to make accessing capital easy,” said Denise Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplePie. “We look forward to helping accelerate the brand’s growth through our competitive financing program.”

Twin Peaks currently has 83 locations in 26 states. To inquire about franchising opportunities, visit TwinPeaksFranchise.com or call 972.941.3160.

Twin Peaks welcomes every guest with primetime matchups, ice-cold 29-degree beer and now, new smoked menu items. The entire menu is prepared in-house, to order and in generous portions to satisfy every appetite. The hearty made-from-scratch comfort food pairs perfectly with a frosty draft beer or a classic whiskey cocktail. For more information on Twin Peaks, including a complete menu and locations, visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About ApplePie Capital

ApplePie Capital is an innovative financial solutions provider dedicated to the franchise industry. ApplePie provides a wealth of financial choices for franchise entrepreneurs at every stage of their development, with a diverse and growing network of capital providers and financing solutions, including growth capital, SBA and conventional loans, and equipment financing. ApplePie’s franchise finance experts are focused on matching clients with the right option at the right time, maximizing their efficiency and reducing the headaches of working separately across individual lenders. For more information, visit applepiecapital.com

