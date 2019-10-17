Trick or Treat Yourself to 10 Days of Halloween Savings at TooJay’s Deli

From Saturday, October 26 through Monday, November 4, Kids Eat Free with the purchase of one adult entrée

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Families are in for a spook-tacular treat as TooJay’s Deli offers a Kids Eat Free deal with the purchase of one adult entrée from Saturday, October 26 through Monday, November 4.

Little ghosts and goblins must be 12 and under and must order from the Kid’s Menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner. This spooky special offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers. Guests must mention the promotion when ordering to receive the deal and it excludes online orders.

French toast, half a Belgian waffle and more are on the Kid’s Breakfast menu. For lunch and dinner, kids can enjoy a hamburger, Jr. Tuna Melt, Chicken Salad Chop Chop, Mac & Cheese and other favorites. All lunch and dinner meals offer a choice of two sides, including crispy carrot sticks with Ranch dipping sauce, Mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding, red grapes, French fries and apple sauce, plus a delicious TooJay’s mini black & white cookie.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com