Torre's 'game day to-go menu' includes guac, salsa, wings and beer

Score major points with your football watching crew with a new game day to-go menu, Sundays through Feb. 4 at Torre at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
The Mexican restaurant is offering the following deals: a pint of salsa with house-made tortilla chips, $12; a pint of one of its five guacamole varieties with house-made tortilla chips, $11-$15; two dozen house-smoked chicken wings, $16; and growler fills, $10.
The restaurant is at 2960 Center Valley Parkway in Center Valley. To place a pick-up order, call 610-841-9399.
