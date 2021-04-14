Togo’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Incentives for Customers and Franchisees

San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Togo’s , the West Coast’s favorite sandwich brand, is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary with a variety of special incentives for customers and franchisees.

Guests who sign up for Togo’s rewards emails will receive exclusive 50th anniversary offers including $5 off purchases of $25 or more through May 28th. New rewards members also get $2 off their first purchase. In addition, guests who follow Togo’s on Facebook or Instagram can enter to win a “Free Month of Togo’s”. An e-Gift card worth $50 will be awarded to one lucky winner each week for four weeks starting April 26th. The e-gift card covers up to four regular sandwiches and four 20oz. Coca-Cola fountain drinks!

“We’re excited to be able to give something back to our many loyal customers,” said Togo’s CEO Glenn Lunde . “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be celebrating 50 years of success.”

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Togo’s isn’t just giving back to its customers. Both aspiring and existing franchise owners will also have the opportunity to cash in on Togo’s new Development Incentive Program, which includes a 50% savings on the initial franchise fee plus 50% off the first year of royalties.

The program will be offered to a limited number of qualified candidates who enter a single- or multi-unit agreement as a Togo’s franchisee. With nearly 200 locations open and under development, Togo’s offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own, build and grow their own businesses with the backing of a proven concept and business model.

Founded in 1971 in San Jose, California by Mike Cobler, Togo’s sandwiches are made with only the highest-quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily.

Since its founding, Togo’s has continued to raise the bar in the sandwich segment of the restaurant industry. In 1973, Togo’s introduced turkey and avocado sandwiches and was the first store to popularize the winning combination. In 1978, Togo’s coined the phrase “fast service, not fast food,” and in 1982, the brand opened more than 70 new locations throughout California. In 1994, Togo’s ranked in the top 200 chains in the U.S. for food service sales and by 2001, the franchise was operating hundreds of locations with more than 25 sandwiches on the menu.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come over the last 50 years, just as we’re proud of how far people will go to get a Togo,” said Togo’s CEO, Glenn Lunde . “Our commitment to high-quality sandwiches sets us apart from the competition, and that’s been the key to our success.”

The current initial investment for a Togo’s franchise ranges from $216,100 to $443,700, which includes a $15,000 to $30,000 franchise fee. For more information, visit https://www.togos.com/franchising .

About Togo’s Eateries, LLC

Togo’s Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo’s products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo’s is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With nearly 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo’s location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com .

