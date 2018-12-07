On the Third Day of Cookies: A delicious (and gluten-free) peanut buttery cookie
Our “12 Days of Cookies” is for everyone.
So if you can’t consume gluten or avoid it for dietary reasons, here’s a recipe worth a try.
GLUTEN-FREE PEANUT BUTTER NESTS
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 lg. egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup quick oats
1/4 cup strawberry preserves
(Make sure all ingredients are gluten-free)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Beat granulated sugar, peanut butter, egg and vanilla in a large mixing bowl until well blended. Form 1 1/2-inch balls of cookie dough, roll in quick oats to coat.
Place cookie dough balls onto a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Press thumb into the center of cookie dough balls, being careful that they don't crack around the edges. Place 1/2 teaspoon of strawberry preserves into center, or the "nest," of the cookie dough.
Bake for 15-17 minutes or until lightly browned. Let rest for two minutes on cookie sheet, then transfer with a spatula to wire rack to cool completely. Store in airtight container. Makes 24 cookies.
— Jeanne Boehm, Easton
