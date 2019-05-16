Texas Barbecue Staple Expands North

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to expand across the northern region of the U.S. with four new locations in New York, Montana, Colorado and Oregon expected to open in early 2020.

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been Texas family owned and operated since 1941 and our mission has always been to share our authentic Texas-style barbecue to the world” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are always proud when entrepreneurs decide to invest in our family business and bring our barbecue to folks in their area.”

Dickey’s barbecue is smoked on-site everyday and follows recipes passed down by generations to ensure guests are always served authentic, Texas-style barbecue. The slow-smoked meats are complemented by an array of savory sides that can be enjoyed in-store, at home or at the next big event.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

