Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in The Woodlands, Texas on September 23

Houston-area resident Kevin Jennings is growing the presence of the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant with a new location in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This month, Spring, Texas resident Kevin Jennings is bringing the madness to The Woodlands with the opening of the area’s newest Teriyaki Madness on September 23. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The new shop is located at 1501 Lake Robbins Drive, Suite 110 in The Woodlands.

A Texas native and longtime Houston-area resident himself, Jennings is inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning September 21 through September 26. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

September 21 : This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entree with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business.

: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entree with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business. September 23 – September 25: $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for ALL in-shop customers

$5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for ALL in-shop customers September 24: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month

Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month September 26: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to local charity partner, Christ Community School in The Woodlands

Kevin Jennings began his career in the oil and gas industry after graduating from The University of Louisiana-Lafayette. When the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry started to take their toll, Jennings was ready to make a major change in 2018.

“The upswings and downswings often led to layoffs, and I wanted something with a little more stability,” said Jennings. He responded to an email he had received from a franchise broker, and a few phone conversations later, Jennings was looking at a future in franchising. He signed on to open Teriyaki Madness knowing the fast-casual teriyaki concept would be completely unique to the The Woodlands.

The concept stood out to Jennings as an investor for its high-quality and health-conscious product, straightforward business model and wealth of corporate support. “I really connected with the CEO, Michael Haith,” said Jennings. “I had a good rapport with him from the start and I was excited to get in on the ground floor of a growing franchise.”

Beyond the brand’s stellar team and streamlined operations model, Jennings felt TMAD’s fresh and flavorful food would be an extremely welcome addition to The Woodlands. With 7 million total square feet of corporate office space, the prosperous market is well-suited for the presence of more restaurants like Teriyaki Madness. “The people here want more fast-casual options,” said Jennings, “and it’s good, health-conscious food. You really can eat this food every day and still stay healthy. And if you don’t want to eat healthy, you can do that here too!”

The Woodlands is a luxury planned community 28 miles north of Houston. The area is home to both upscale residential spaces as well as several major corporate campuses. Excitement is already building among locals, whom Jennings believes will welcome the concept with open arms. Jennings has plans to open three Teriyaki Madness locations within the northern Houston suburbs over the next five years.

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in new communities, and we are ecstatic to be opening up our latest Houston-area shop in The Woodlands,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Kevin is an excellent addition to our franchise family. We are so excited to support him in his journey with Teriyaki Madness and watch him contribute to our success as we expand throughout Houston.”

Jennings’ restaurant is the latest of multiple Teriyaki Madness additions to the Houston area. For more information about Teriyaki Madness of The Woodlands, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com