Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Holland, Michigan on March 25

Local residents Fred and Kris Dobrowitsky will expand the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant’s footprint in Holland, Mich.

Holland, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) This March, Fred and Kris Dobrowitsky are bringing the madness to Michigan with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness in Holland on March 25. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 3155 West Shore Drive in Holland, near the northside Meijer on Riley Street.

Fred and Kris Dobrowitsky are inviting locals out to celebrate their Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning March 24 through March 28. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

March 24: This sneak-peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’s famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entrée with the option to purchase drinks for just $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before the location officially opens for business.

This sneak-peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’s famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entrée with the option to purchase drinks for just $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before the location officially opens for business. March 25-March 27: All in-shop customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5.

All in-shop customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5. March 26: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 10:30 a.m., and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month.

The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 10:30 a.m., and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month. March 28: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Caroline’s PEACH Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to raising money to bring hope and treatment to children with DIPG cancer.

The married couple met in Los Angeles then moved to Fred’s hometown of Detroit to be near his family. Fourteen years ago, a new employment opportunity for Fred with Johnson Controls relocated the family to Holland. Since the family’s move to Holland, Fred, Kris and their two kids have fallen in love with the welcoming, friendly community, and they are thrilled to bring a Teriyaki Madness location of their own to the area.

“Holland has really grown and is dynamically changing,” said Kris Dobrowitsky. “It’s great for families, and it’s a very strong community with nice, honest, hard-working people. We have settled down, and we love it here, but the availability of a variety of food was limited. We knew Teriyaki Madness would appeal to a lot of people. With a ton of healthy options on the menu, it was so moderately priced with high-quality ingredients, it was a no brainer.”

The Dobrowitskys’ first encounter with Teriyaki Madness was just last year, when they were vacationing with their 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter in Las Vegas. Thanks to Kris’s Japanese-American heritage, the whole family was familiar with the style of cuisine, but they were amazed by the shop’s cleanliness and the employees’ engagement.

Fred and Kris have signed on to bring three Teriyaki Madness restaurants to the Holland area, and they hope to expand around Western Michigan and, eventually, Grand Rapids.

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold flavors in new communities,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “We are ecstatic to be opening up our fourth shop in Michigan. Fred and Kris Dobrowitsky are wonderful members of our franchise family and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s new addition to this market. Fred and Kris Dobrowitsky will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Lapeer and throughout Michigan.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Holland, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.