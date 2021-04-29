Media, PA residents Sola and Dupe Salami to grow presence of the Seattle-style teriyaki shop near First Watch in Audubon.

Audubon, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This April, Sola and Dupe Salami are bringing the madness to Audubon with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness in Montgomery County on May 1. The Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 725 South Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403 .Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Audubon on May 1st

The Salami’s are inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning May 1 through May 7. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

5/1-5/2: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app. 5/1: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11:00 a.m., with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 5/1-5/7 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

The Salami’s have worn many hats in their professional careers with backgrounds in the banking, construction and children’s clothing industries. They’re also no stranger to business ownership. Together, they own a gas station and healthcare business. Since they both enjoy spending time experimenting with different ingredients in the kitchen, they decided their next step would be to open their own restaurant franchise, and that’s when they were introduced to Teriyaki Madness’ healthy, simple menu items. It felt like a natural fit for their growing business portfolio.

“Dupe and I can’t wait to introduce Teriyaki Madness to Audubon locals and visitors,” Sola said. “We chose this brand because of their simple, healthy menu items, and we’re confident the public will be satisfied with this new shop offering in the market.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our third Pennsylvania shop in Audubon,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith . “The Salami’s are wonderful members of our franchise family, and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market. Sola and Dupe will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Lapeer and throughout Pennsylvania.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S., with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

