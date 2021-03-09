Taffer’s Tavern Selects Waitbusters for Its Online Ordering and Guest Management Platform

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced that Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative new full service tavern founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , has opted to utilize its guest management and online ordering software in the restaurant’s first location. Since opening last November just outside of Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, Taffer’s Tavern has seated more than 32,000 customers through Waitbusters’ wait line and reservations management system.

With more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Taffer identified Waitbusters as a reliable front of house management and online ordering system for Taffer’s Tavern to help streamline daily operations and enhance the guest experience.

With its online ordering software, Waitbusters provides Taffer’s Tavern the ability to share remarkable and flexible menus that can include welcome pop-up messages and nested modifiers not offered through other services. Waitbusters also allows Taffer’s Tavern the ability to communicate and market to customers through SMS and social media sharing tools.

According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters Dining, “Our Digital Diner software is anything but basic. It’s robust. It’s all in one. It eliminates the need for you to have to utilize multiple companies for guest management, online ordering, marketing, etc. We continuously try to improve our product to improve the way restaurants operate.”

Inspired by the quintessential neighborhood pub, a regular gathering place for locals and visitors alike, Taffer’s Tavern is designed with traditional Old-World taverns in mind, its ambiance is inviting, warm and comfortable, distinguished by dark woods, soft leathers, copper accents and exceptional food and beverage offerings. With an emphasis on providing the highest quality products and service, the menu highlights include such selections as a Braised Short Rib (tender short rib braised with red wine and beer, then tossed in a rich demi-glace sauce and paired with red skin mashed potatoes), BLT (Belly, Lettuce, Tomato – slow-cooked pork belly crisped and seasoned with smoked sea salt, topped with lettuce, tomato and zesty tomato aioli) and Tot Roast Fries (an inventive Southern poutine of tater tots topped with slow-cooked shredded beef, mushroom béchamel sauce, and creamy cheese curds).

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer’s Tavern is partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill. Within months of announcing the concept, Taffer secured multi-unit franchisee agreements in the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Boston areas, with additional territories in development.

Taffer’s Tavern in Alpharetta is located at 33 South Main Street. To review the Taffer’s Tavern menu, get in the wait line, make a reservation or order online, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, delicious pub-style food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations in development for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Boston areas with other markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, delicious pub-style fare, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Delivery Driver Logistics

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

