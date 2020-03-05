Taco John’s New Boss Burritos and Bowls are Large and in Charge

Popular quick-service restaurant debuts Boss Burritos and Bowls beginning March 9

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s has a BIG announcement … the popular quick-service restaurant that has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors since 1969 is showing hunger who’s boss with the debut of The Boss Burritos and Bowls.

The new Boss line is kind of a BIG deal. The Boss Burrito and Bowl are filled with over a pound* of premium ingredients and bold flavors, all for less than the other guys.

Starting March 9, guests can indulge in either unmatched, boss item:

The Boss Burrito – Choice of grilled chicken or premium steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and a choice of roasted corn and pepper salsa or fresh made pico de gallo. All wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

– Choice of grilled chicken or premium steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and a choice of roasted corn and pepper salsa or fresh made pico de gallo. All wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The Boss Bowl – Choice of grilled chicken or premium steak, cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, sour cream and a choice of roasted corn and pepper salsa or fresh made pico de gallo.

“Parents these days demand quality ingredients, variety and large enough portions to get them through their busy day,” said Vice President for Menu Strategy and Innovation Bob Karisny. “We are true innovators, so we wanted to create a burrito and bowl option that are both large and full of quality ingredients and bold flavors. The Boss Burritos and Bowls are just that, and guests can get both at a more affordable price than the other guys. We’re showing everyone why Taco John’s is the boss.”

*Indicates an average weight per item.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel who was recently named one of “The Most Influential Restaurants CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .