Taco John’s Announces the Return of Its Craveable $2 Churro

Popular quick-service restaurant re-launches longtime fan-favorite

Cheyenne, WY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco John’s ® just announced the long-awaited return of its crisp, crunchy, sweet, cinnamony and always craveable $2 Churro!

Available now, Taco John’s guests can once again indulge in the traditional Spanish churro that is fried in-house, dusted with cinnamon sugar and delivers a crispy, hot exterior with a decadent, soft interior. Plus, the delicious, sweet treat is just $2 on Taco John’s ValuEST Menu.

“We’re excited to reintroduce Taco John’s beloved churro,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “And, at this incredible value, this freshly fried treat is the perfect way to end — or maybe even start — a Taco John’s visit. We look forward to having our guests come in and get their day going on a sweet note!”

Stop by your local Taco John’s for a sweet snack attack with either a $2 Churro or $2 Vanilla or Mocha Cold Brew. Both are the perfect afternoon or any time of the day pick-me-up.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday®, discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® and the everyday $1-$2-$3 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America. With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces. The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022. For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

