T-BONES Opens 6th Location in Concord, NH





Bedford, NH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tom Boucher of Great NH Restaurants, owner and CEO of T-BONES, CJ’s, Cactus Jack’s, and Copper Door is pleased to announce the opening of T-BONES Concord in mid-September. Located at 404 South Main Street, off exit 12S on I-93 North, this will be the company’s sixth T-BONES Great American Eatery. The occupancy of the restaurant is 307 people; including over 250 seats in the dining room and bar, a private dining room, and outdoor dining terrace. Location and visibility on the highly traveled I-93 was a crucial part of the decision to move forward with the Concord T-BONES project.

The location was originally planned to be open in May, but with the many challenges of the last few months including statewide mandates, the opening date was delayed. “We are so pleased to be opening the doors and finally be able to share this beautiful building and location with our guests and the Concord community,” says Boucher.

Dignitaries speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony were Governor Sununu, Senator Shaheen, Senator Hassan and from Washington D.C., Thomas Gilman, Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary for Administration for the U.S. Department of Commerce, all praised Great NH Restaurants for their ability to work together amidst the trying circumstances of the pandemic and congratulating them on what is thought to be one of the first new restaurants to open in the country, and certainly in New Hampshire. Concord T-BONES General Manager, Jay Bolduc started his career 24 years ago as a server and has worked his way through the ranks to become an owner/manager. “It’s certainly been a challenging year, but through it all, I am convinced that New Hampshire is without a doubt the best place to live in the country!” He continues, “I look forward to serving to you at this beautiful new T-BONES location.”

Guests can expect the same made-from-scratch classics, Reserve Premium® butcher cut steaks, Prime Seafood®, fun appetizers, fresh salads, and American fusion dishes that the concept is well known for, but in a slightly modernized dining room and bar design, full of American pride and flair. All of the Americana themed décor and paintings are the product of artist Dana Boucher, who is Tom Boucher’s wife. ( www.BreathofFreshArt.com ) The location also features a 40-person private dining space called The Revolution Room.

Boucher and team are well known in the hospitality arena with their very successful Copper Door, CJ’s Great West Grill, and Cactus Jack’s concepts, and now employ nearly 1000. They credit the longevity of the leadership and management teams, their staff, high standards, and creative marketing efforts for their continued growth. The Great NH Restaurants team is built upon local owner/managers and a culture built on respect that is second to none. T-BONES Concord will employ approximately 125 hospitality workers. Anyone interested in the joining the Great NH Restaurants team are welcome to apply at T-BONES.com/careers . For more information about Great NH Restaurants, visit GreatNHRestaurants.com .

About Great NH Restaurants

Great NH Restaurants, headquartered in Bedford, NH, is the parent company of five T-BONES Great American Eatery locations: Bedford, Salem, Hudson, Derry and Laconia, Cactus Jack’s in Laconia, CJ’s Great West Grill in Manchester, two Copper Door Restaurants in Bedford, and Salem, T-BONES Meats, Sweets and Catering, and DingDongDeliver.com in Manchester. For more information, visit greatnhrestaurants.com .

For release information and high resolution images, contact:

LTD Company

603-623-7699

ltd@ltdspark.com

