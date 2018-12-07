Sweet spots: Two Northampton County bakeries debuting in next few days

Two upcoming bakeries — Just Baked in Tatamy and Cake & Corolla in Easton — are set to the make the holidays a little sweeter in Northampton County.

Just Baked, a collaborative enterprise involving Matty’s Marvelous Makery and Elite Sweets by Nicole, will hold a soft opening 7 a.m. Saturday at 13 Bushkill St., according to posts on the businesses’ Facebook pages.

The Tatamy spot is the former home of Aunt Wendy’s Kiffles, which moved to Bushkill Township in 2016.

Matty’s Marvelous Makery owner Matthew Robles and Elite Sweets owner Nicole Amey previously operated out of shared commercial kitchen Common Space in downtown Easton.

Robles, a self-taught chef, specializes in breads, cookies and scones while Amey, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., specializes in cakes, cupcakes and pastries, Robles said.

“We’re staying separate businesses, but we’ll be working out of the same space,” Robles said.

The joint carry-out venture will allow Robles and Amey to have “more of a retail area,” Robles said.

Amey also does custom cakes, cupcakes and other sweets, while Robles accommodates wholesale orders for Easton Public Market, Church Street Market in Bethlehem, Olive With a Twist in Frenchtown, N.J. and other area venues.

In downtown Easton, the scents of fresh-cut flowers and fresh-out-the-oven cakes will fill the air of Cake & Corolla, which will hold a grand opening 10 a.m. Wednesday at 125 N. Third St.

The 30-seat business, offering cakes, coffee, flowers and more, will fill the space previously occupied by Twice Chic Boutique, which moved next door last year.

Cake & Corolla — the corolla refers to the petals of a flower — will offer a wide array of sweets, including brownies, cookies, cannolis, doughnuts, French macarons, pastries and pies, along with beverages such as tea and lattes.

Customers will be able to purchase cake by the slice, as well as whole cakes of various sizes.

The business also will work with customers seeking custom cakes for birthday parties, weddings and other special occasions. A consultation room will be located near the entrance.

“The flower part of the business will be interactive,” owner Ryan Mason said. “A customer will be able come in and put their own bouquet together or choose a pre-made arrangement.”

Carnations, roses and other flowers come from Dillon Floral in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, Mason said. Basic arrangements will start at $12.95.

Customers seeking specific types of flowers not in-stock will be able to place a custom order and the flowers will arrive within a day, Mason said.

Cake & Corolla, featuring free wi-fi, will offer bottomless, in-house coffee for $1.50. The coffee, made from Colombian medium-roasted beans, hails from Rising Cock Coffee in Chicago.

A unique menu item will be Ripple lattes ($5.75 each), featuring foam designs made from the patented Ripple Maker.

Customers downloading the free Ripple app will be able to choose from more than 300 designs or upload their own photo or saying to be reproduced on their drink, Mason said.

“You could upload a favorite text message, a pic with your pet or girlfriend — whatever,” Mason said. “It’s 100 percent customizable.”

Cake & Corolla, offering party packages where guests can make their own cakes or cupcakes, will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

At Wednesday’s grand opening, the first 250 customers will receive a free chocolate or vanilla cupcake. Info: 484-272-9090; cakeandcorolla.com.

