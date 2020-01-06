Straw Hat Pizza Named a 2020 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with Straw Hat Pizza’s Performance

San Ramon, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Straw Hat Pizza was recently named a top franchise for 2020 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 15th annual ranking of the top 200 award-winning franchise opportunities. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

Straw Hat Pizza began serving its trailblazing “Genuine California Pizza” on July 10, 1959. Straw Hat Pizza is the place to go for family dinners, Birthdays, and Team Parties with a comfortable and fun environment to relax with family or friends. Straw Hat Pizza is owned and franchised by Straw Hat Restaurants Inc.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

Straw Hat Pizza’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to help entrepreneurs choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year’s list are the top performing brands in the areas critical to their franchisees’ success.”

“We consider it a great honor to have earned a place on this list. Our company culture is all about the success of our franchise owners. We are extremely happy the franchise owners appreciate the value the Straw Hat Pizza brand offers and feel supported by our team.” said Scott Mason, Director of Operators for the Straw Hat Pizza chain.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Franchises.

About Straw Hat Pizza

Founded in 1959 and with 60 years in business, Straw Hat Pizza is the originator of “Genuine California Pizza,” comprised of 23 locations in the Western U.S. and is poised for rapid growth.

To learn more about franchising with Straw Hat Pizza, visit http://strawhatpizzafranchising.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Media Contacts:

Straw Hat Restaurants, Inc.

Chris Wilbur

Marketing Manager

925-837-3400

cwilbur@strawhatpizza.com

Franchise Business Review

Sarah Osorio

Editorial Director

603.373.1552

sarah@franchisebusinessreview.com