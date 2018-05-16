Stellar Loyalty and CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., Broaden Loyalty Program Relationship

Developing Differentiated Customer Loyalty and Engagement Programs for All of the CraftWorks Restaurant and Brewery Brands

Foster City, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Stellar Loyalty, the cloud-based loyalty and engagement software company that helps organizations quickly deliver differentiated loyalty experiences, and CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of brewery and craft beer-focused casual dining restaurants, announced today they are broadening their relationship to develop loyalty and engagement programs for CraftWorks’ entire portfolio of restaurant and brewery brands. Following the successful implementation of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom’s one-of-a-kind OC Rewards loyalty program, Stellar Loyalty is working with CraftWorks to develop custom loyalty and engagement programs for Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, and all of CraftWorks’ Specialty Brands.

“We were drawn to Stellar Loyalty because of its modern applications, open architecture, and proven track record of quickly rolling out and supporting sophisticated, differentiated loyalty programs with complex rules,” said Jaime Vasquez, VP of Marketing and Group Sales for CraftWorks Restaurant & Breweries. “After successfully scaling Stellar Loyalty to more than 100 locations and witnessing how the platform helped us quickly customize our program and meet the unique needs of our two million plus guests at Old Chicago, we feel confident that Stellar Loyalty is the right partner to help us develop and implement equally as innovative rewards programs for our entire portfolio of brewery restaurant brands.”

Stellar Loyalty and CraftWorks are co-presenting at the 2018 Loyalty Expo in Orlando on Wednesday, May 16, at 1:45 p.m. and will spotlight how the two organizations worked together to broaden Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom’s innovative OC Rewards loyalty program to include food and other forms of guest engagement. Additionally, the two organizations will share how they successfully transitioned more than 2 million member accounts to the new program with no disruption to guests or staff.

“CraftWorks is exactly the type of partner Stellar Loyalty strives to work with – an organization that prides itself on standing out from the pack with its creativity, innovation, and commitment to its customers,” said Jon Siegal, Stellar Loyalty VP and GM. “We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our relationship with CraftWorks and helping its brands create truly innovative loyalty and engagement programs that will delight their customers, increase engagement, build loyalty, and in turn, increase sales.”

About CraftWorks

CraftWorks Restaurants & Breweries, Inc., is the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of brewery and craft beer-focused casual dining restaurants. We operate a combined total of over 200 restaurants, brewery restaurants and entertainment venues, in 40 states across the US. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado with an additional Restaurant Support Office (RSO) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. CraftWorks employs more than 10,000 team members and is the largest operator of brewery restaurants with more than 70 locations serving beer that is brewed on-site. Regardless of concept or location, our guests have come to know us for unique, made-from-scratch food, craft beer and unbeatable service. Our Loyalty Programs are amongst the largest and most popular in the restaurant industry with over a million active members enjoying such rewards as personalized Brewer Dinners, specialty merchandise and fantasy vacation trips. Our commitment to service extends beyond our loyal guests to the communities in which we operate. Our charitable efforts through the CraftWorks Foundation annually produce more than $1 million in donations.

About Stellar Loyalty

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded by Siebel CRM veterans, Stellar Loyalty delivers the most advanced loyalty and engagement solution spanning customer acquisition, engagement, transactions, and rewards. Built around real-time customer interaction profiles leveraging every signal from social, mobile, web, and in-store transactions, Stellar Cloud Applications helps brands drive frequency, maximize customer revenue, and build more loyal and profitable relationships. Our solution for multi-unit restaurant operators, Stellar Restaurant, is the most sophisticated and modern loyalty and engagement software solution available today. Founded in 2014 and funded by InterWest Partners and TDF Ventures, Stellar Loyalty is privately held with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more details please visit www.stellarloyalty.com or follow Stellar Loyalty on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @StellarLoyalty.

Contact:

Marian Hughes

708-421-0083

mhughes@tieronepr.com